Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the 'Prayas: Better Tomorrow' souvenir from the Uttarakhand Secretariat Badminton Club, praising it for promoting sports and a positive work culture. He urged employees to participate in sports for better health.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday released the souvenir titled "Prayas: Better Tomorrow", published by the Uttarakhand Secretariat Badminton Club, at the Secretariat.

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CM Highlights Benefits of Sports

On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the club's office bearers and members for the publication, stating that such initiatives not only promote sports activities but also play a significant role in building a positive work culture.

He said that sports help develop discipline, team spirit, and a sense of healthy competition in human life.

Urging Secretariat employees to regularly participate in sports activities, he added that this strengthens both physical and mental health, which in turn positively impacts work efficiency.

Appreciating the articles, achievements, and activities featured in the souvenir, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the publication would inspire more people to connect with sports in the future. (ANI)