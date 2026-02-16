NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed his preference for Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, citing discipline, longevity, and consistency as traits he relates to. His comments came during All‑Star Media Day.

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has weighed in on football’s greatest debate, choosing Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. Speaking during the All‑Star Game’s Media Day, the Milwaukee Bucks forward explained that while Messi may be the most gifted player ever, Ronaldo’s journey and mindset resonate more closely with his own.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Antetokounmpo praised Messi’s natural talent, discipline, and consistency, acknowledging his eight Ballon d’Or titles and World Cup triumph. Yet, he emphasized that Ronaldo’s longevity and dedication to maintaining peak performance align with his personal values. “I relate and I get closer to people that I’m similar to,” he said, highlighting hard work, discipline, and body care as qualities he admires.

The Bucks star pointed out Ronaldo’s ability to remain competitive at an advanced age, noting, “He’s 41 years old now, still playing at a high level.” For Antetokounmpo, this reflects the mindset he strives to emulate in his own career. He admitted Ronaldo’s style is flashier than his own, but stressed that their shared commitment to improvement and consistency makes him lean toward the Portuguese forward.

Antetokounmpo also acknowledged the accomplishments of both players, contrasting Messi’s eight Ballon d’Or awards and World Cup victory with Ronaldo’s five Ballon d’Ors and five Champions League titles. He concluded that once a player is compared at such a level, the debate itself signifies greatness. “Once you get to that point that you say Messi or Ronaldo, you already won,” he remarked, adding that he hopes to one day be compared to Michael Jordan in similar fashion.

The Greek Freak’s admiration for Ronaldo is not new. He previously performed the famous “Siuuu” celebration before facing Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in 2023, underscoring his allegiance. Antetokounmpo is also a part‑owner of Nashville SC in Major League Soccer and recently invested in Chelsea Women’s team, reflecting his deep interest in football beyond basketball.