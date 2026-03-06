A viral moment from the India-England T20 World Cup semi-final featured MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi. She mistakenly celebrated a bump catch, and Dhoni was filmed calmly correcting her.

The India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final was a nail-biter, but a super cute and funny moment from the stands is now going viral. Former India captain MS Dhoni was at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium with his wife Sakshi, and their little interaction has won everyone's hearts.

It all happened in the 18th over of the match. Jasprit Bumrah was bowling to England's Sam Curran. Curran hit the ball, and it went straight into Bumrah's hands. Sakshi, thinking it was a clean catch, jumped up from her seat and started clapping and celebrating the 'wicket'.

But here's the twist. The ball had actually bounced on the ground before Bumrah caught it, so it wasn't out. Dhoni, who was standing right behind Sakshi, looked a bit surprised at her celebration. With his classic cool smile, he gently calmed her down and gestured, "It's not a wicket, the batsman is not out, just sit down." A video of Dhoni's smile and Sakshi's innocent mistake is now all over the internet, and fans are loving it.

India Wins a Thriller, Will Face New Zealand in Final

In the thrilling semi-final, Team India beat England by just 7 runs to book their spot in the final. England was chasing a massive target of 254 runs but could only manage 246 for 7. Now, India will take on New Zealand in the final on March 8 to fight for the World Cup trophy.

Match Breaks Multiple Records

This semi-final was a record-breaking game. Team India has now reached the T20 World Cup final for the fourth time (2007, 2014, 2024, and 2026), which is a new record. The match also saw a whopping 34 sixes being hit, the most ever in a single T20 World Cup game. The previous record was 31 sixes, set during the West Indies vs Zimbabwe match in this same tournament. Overall, while the players were setting the field on fire, this cute moment between the Dhonis gave fans some extra entertainment.