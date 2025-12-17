Chelsea’s managerial future faces scrutiny after Enzo Maresca’s comments, with Cesc Fabregas backed as a possible successor.

Chelsea’s managerial situation has come under renewed focus following comments from head coach Enzo Maresca and speculation about his future at Stamford Bridge. The Italian guided the Blues to a 2‑0 win over Everton on December 13, ending a four‑game winless run, but his post‑match remarks raised questions about internal support.

Maresca described the period leading up to the victory as the “worst 48 hours” since joining the club in 2024. Without naming individuals, he suggested that “many people didn’t support us,” while praising his players for their resilience. He emphasized his appreciation for the fans, but the implication that his frustration was directed at the hierarchy has fueled debate about his position.

The coach’s statement came despite notable achievements in his first season, including winning the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. However, the strain of recent results and his candid comments have intensified scrutiny.

Against this backdrop, pundit Clinton Morrison has suggested that former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas could be a strong candidate to replace Maresca if the club opts for change. Speaking on Sky Sports, Morrison said: “He’d be very good. He’s doing a great job at Como, and of course he used to play at Chelsea.”

Fabregas, who became FC Como’s permanent head coach in 2024, guided the club to a 10th‑place finish in Serie A after promotion. This season, his side sits seventh after 15 games, just six points off the Champions League places. His progress in Italy has drawn praise, and his Chelsea connection adds weight to Morrison’s endorsement.

The Spaniard has also spoken positively about Chelsea’s current project under Todd Boehly’s ownership. In an interview with GOAL, he noted the club’s investment in young players and stressed the importance of allowing them to learn through mistakes. “Young players need to make mistakes but then be trusted to keep playing, to understand what a team is,” Fabregas said. He added that Chelsea’s Conference League triumph was taken seriously and should serve as a platform for greater ambitions.

Fabregas enjoyed a successful five‑year spell at Stamford Bridge as a player, recording 22 goals and 57 assists in 198 appearances. He won two Premier League titles and became a key figure in midfield during a period of domestic success. His familiarity with the club’s culture and expectations has led many to view him as a natural fit for a future role.