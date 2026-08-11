Barcelona and PSG are nearing a deal for Spanish star Ferran Torres. After an initial offer was rejected, talks have advanced, with Barca set to bank a €50 million fixed sum plus add-ons. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Barcelona and UEFA Champions League (UCL) winners Paris Saint-Germain are edging towards an agreement on Spanish FIFA World Cup-winning star Ferran Torres, with the talks racing between both parties in the last few hours. An official announcement is expected on Ferran soon.

Deal Nears Completion

As per Spanish newspaper Marca, as quoted by Goal.com, Barcelona had said no to PSG's initial offer of a package worth 50 million euros in fixed fees and variables. But both clubs kept talking and closed the gap considerably, with Barcelona keen to bank 50 million euros as a fixed sum plus a further amount tied to agreed criteria. Talks have now raced along really quick and some of those involved consider the deal to be done, while an announcement awaits.

Final Steps and Player Agreement

Torres is on brink of moving to PSG, with an official confirmation anticipated in a few hours. While unofficially it has become a reality, legally, nothing has been signed. A handful of details still remain and need sorting. While none of those details should prove to be decisive, the parties must tie them off.

Torres, who had a season left on his Barca deal, has agreed on personal terms with Luis Enrique-managed PSG, and the final sign-off between both clubs, expected to happen shortly, remains. Sporting directors Luis Campos and Deco have spent several days thrashing out the value of the deal.

Ferran, who scored the winning goal for Spain the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Lionel Messi-led Argentina, had told Barcelona last week that he wanted to accept PSG's offer. Since joining the Spanish giants in 2022, he has won three La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey with them. (ANI)