Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium unveiled the 'Anil Kumble End' and 'Rahul Dravid End' in a tribute to the two cricketing stalwarts. The IPL announced the honour for their service to Karnataka and Indian cricket ahead of an RCB-CSK clash.

The 'Anil Kumble End' and 'Rahul Dravid End' were finally unveiled at the M Chinnaswammy Stadium ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) versus Chennai Super Kings clash to honour two of India's and Karnataka's biggest legends of the sport.

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A Fitting Tribute at Chinnaswamy

The official X handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) showed the unveiling of two 'ends' named after India's highest international wicket-taker and Men in Blue's 'Wall', at the venue where their cricketing journey started.

"A fitting tribute to two of India's finest cricketing stalwarts, The M Chinnaswamy Stadium officially inaugurates the Anil Kumble End and Rahul Dravid End in honour of their service to Karnataka & Indian cricket #TATAIPL | @kscaofficial1| @anilkumble1074," posted the IPL on X.

A fitting tribute to two of India's finest cricketing stalwarts 🫡 🎥 The M Chinnaswamy Stadium officially inaugurates the Anil Kumble End and Rahul Dravid End in honour of their service to Karnataka & Indian cricket 🏟️#TATAIPL | @kscaofficial1 | @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/vbDE9Nw7Cz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2026

Legacy of the Honourees

Anil Kumble: India's Top Wicket-Taker

Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker with 953 wickets in 401 matches at an average of 30.06, with best figures of 10/74, the only Indian to take a ten-fer in an inning. He has also taken 39 four-fers, 37 five-fors and eight ten-fers in his career.

Rahul Dravid: The Wall

Dravid is India's third-highest international run-getter with 24,064 runs in 504 runs at an average of 45.57, including 48 centuries and 145 sixes in the in 599 innings. He also won the T20 World Cup 2024 with India as a head coach.

RCB vs CSK Match Highlights

Put to field first, Virat Kohli (28 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) and Phil Salt (46 in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) could not capitalise on their starts, but massive bursts of aggression from Padikkal (50 in 29 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Patidar (48* in 19 balls, with a four and six sixes) and David (70* in 25 balls, with three fours and eight sixes) guided RCB to a massive score of 250/3.

David and Patidar put on 99 run stand for the fourth wicket in just 35 balls. A total of 19 sixes were smashed during the innings. (ANI)