Cheteshwar Pujara, absent from the Indian team since the 2023 WTC final, expresses his readiness for a comeback during the upcoming England tour. He emphasizes his continued hard work and motivation despite the disappointment of being left out.

Cheteshwar Pujara hasn't played for India since the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023. India's Test team passed through a lean phase and could not make a place in this year's WTC final.

Speaking about India's England tour starting next month, Pujara said he would grab the opportunity if it comes his way.

"If the team needs and I get the opportunity, I am prepared from my end. I have been working on my physical fitness, performing well in the country and domestic tournaments. Team India has been quite competitive, but has not won a series in England for around 20 years now, so given an opportunity, I would like to give the best from my end and grab the opportunity if the team needs me. This would be the perfect opportunity to contribute when a win is much needed in England," Pujara told Boria Majumdar on 'Backstage with Boria' season 6

Cheteshwar Pujara on being left out of India Test squad

The Indian team will tour England after the Indian Premier League 2025. Both teams will play a 5-match Test series starting from June 20. This series will also mark the start of a new World Test Championship cycle for India.

"When one has been successful at the highest level and played more than 100 Test matches and are still not a part of the team, you carry on the hard work that has been the reason behind getting the success. Not getting the opportunity is a big disappointment, but I keep myself ready and motivated because of my love for this game. And out of that love, I keep myself close to the game and routine without expecting much, and through any opportunity I get, be it domestic or county," Pujara said.

"When you fail, you fail as a team/unit and not because of a single player. So, missing out on being a part of the team is definitely disappointing for me, as it would have been for anyone else, but I try to take it positively. I try to focus on things that I have in my control. I keep my good performances for Team India in the past (be it in Australia, or England, or my performance in India) as my motivation. I always try to play for the team to win. Whether it is Saurashtra or Sussex, I keep my target as contributing to the team. So, getting a chance to get back into the Indian team will have the same motivation from my end even now," he added.

How Pujara performed in domestic cricket this season

Pujara featured for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, scoring 402 runs in seven matches and 10 innings at an average of 40.20, with a century and fifty and best score of 234.

Since his last match for India, he has featured extensively in domestic cricket and in County cricket for Sussex alike. In England, Pujara has scored 870 runs in 16 matches at an average of 29.00, with a century and five fifties and a best score of 132*.