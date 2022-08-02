Chelsea reaches agreement with Aston Villa over Carney Chukwuemeka signing

In another Chelsea transfer development, it signed English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa. The Blues reached an agreement with the Villans over the 18-year-old. The deal for the midfielder reportedly happens to be around £15 million, including add-ons of £5 million, while the contract is set to run for six years until 2028. His signing is yet to be completed, which is subject to medical, as he is supposed to undergo the same with Chelsea on Wednesday before being unveiled as The Blues' player later this week. He began his senior career with Villa last season, while his junior career started with Northampton Town before joining the Villans in 2016.

In a joint statement, both clubs confirmed his deal, "Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka. The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical."

Currently, Chukwuemeka has played 19 professional games but is yet to find the back of the net. He has also plundered seven goals in 18 matches for England in the U-17, U-18 and U-19 teams. He has won two junior titles: FA Youth Cup and UEFA European Under-19 Championship, besides featuring in the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship Team of the Tournament.

It happens to be Chelsea's fifth signing of the season. The other signings include goalkeeper Eddie Beach from Southampton, striker Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, midfielder Omari Hutchinson from Arsenal and defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. It is reportedly still eyeing several targets ahead of the new season, which gets underway on Saturday.