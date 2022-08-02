Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chelsea reaches agreement with Aston Villa over Carney Chukwuemeka signing

    Chelsea has signed Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa. He happens to be The Blues' fifth season-signing.

    Chelsea reaches agreement with Aston Villa over Carney Chukwuemeka signing-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    London, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

    In another Chelsea transfer development, it signed English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa. The Blues reached an agreement with the Villans over the 18-year-old. The deal for the midfielder reportedly happens to be around £15 million, including add-ons of £5 million, while the contract is set to run for six years until 2028. His signing is yet to be completed, which is subject to medical, as he is supposed to undergo the same with Chelsea on Wednesday before being unveiled as The Blues' player later this week. He began his senior career with Villa last season, while his junior career started with Northampton Town before joining the Villans in 2016.

    In a joint statement, both clubs confirmed his deal, "Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka. The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical."

    ALSO READ: Diogo Jota inks new long-term Liverpool contract

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc)

    Currently, Chukwuemeka has played 19 professional games but is yet to find the back of the net. He has also plundered seven goals in 18 matches for England in the U-17, U-18 and U-19 teams. He has won two junior titles: FA Youth Cup and UEFA European Under-19 Championship, besides featuring in the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship Team of the Tournament.

    It happens to be Chelsea's fifth signing of the season. The other signings include goalkeeper Eddie Beach from Southampton, striker Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, midfielder Omari Hutchinson from Arsenal and defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. It is reportedly still eyeing several targets ahead of the new season, which gets underway on Saturday.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Ravindra Jadeja rested as India opts to field against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Ravindra Jadeja rested as India opts to field

    CWG 2022: Weightlifter Vikas Thakur strikes silver; emulates Dhawan's 'thigh-five' celebration snt

    CWG 2022: Weightlifter Vikas Thakur strikes silver; emulates Dhawan's 'thigh-five' celebration

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media on fire as India retains table tennis mens team gold-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media on fire as India retains table tennis men's team gold

    Diogo Jota inks new long-term Liverpool contract-ayh

    Diogo Jota inks new long-term Liverpool contract

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India wins historic gold medal in lawn bowl; Twitter erupts in celebration-ayh

    CWG 2022: India wins historic gold medal in lawn bowl; Twitter erupts in celebration

    Recent Stories

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Ravindra Jadeja rested as India opts to field against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Ravindra Jadeja rested as India opts to field

    US and Nancy Pelosi snub China, endorse Taiwan; Beijing moves troops

    US and Nancy Pelosi endorse Taiwan; China responds with mega air drills

    CWG 2022: Weightlifter Vikas Thakur strikes silver; emulates Dhawan's 'thigh-five' celebration snt

    CWG 2022: Weightlifter Vikas Thakur strikes silver; emulates Dhawan's 'thigh-five' celebration

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media on fire as India retains table tennis mens team gold-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media on fire as India retains table tennis men's team gold

    Diogo Jota inks new long-term Liverpool contract-ayh

    Diogo Jota inks new long-term Liverpool contract

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon