Champions Trophy 2025: Yuvraj and Australian cricketers hail Steve Smith following ODI retirement

Various cricketing stars from Australia and world cricket congratulated star Australia batter Steve Smith after he announced his retirement from the ODI format, bringing down curtains on a illustrious career in 50-over cricket.

Despite stepping away from ODIs, the 35-year-old will be available to represent Australia in Test and T20I cricket. His decision to be there for the shortest format could be influenced by a potential opportunity to compete in the 2026 T20 World Cup next year, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket will feature in the form of T20Is.

After Steve broke the news of his retirement, some of his close Australian teammates, including opener Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, former opener David Warner, former all-rounder Shane Watson and India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hailed Smith's contribution to the sport and his accomplishments that set him apart as one of the modern-day greats in ODIs.

Also read: Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Australia's Champions Trophy exit, says it's been a great ride

Warner took to Instagram, calling Smith the "best player I've played alongside". He also shared some pictures with Smith taken during notable moments in their careers in Australia and New South Wales (NSW) colours.

"Congrats mate on an unbelievable one day career. Blues to Australia, loved being alongside you. You've served the country unbelievably well and hopefully this decision prolongs you to keep going in the test arena. Best player I've played alongside in my career. #Goat #legend #cricket," posted Warner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)



Watson, who was also a part of Smith's career in the beginning when he was breaking into the side as a leg-spinning bowling all-rounder and witnessed his transformation to a world-class batter, also posted on Instagram hailing Smith for his career, saying that he is fortunate to have made so many memories with Smith, including when the batter hit the winning runs during the 2015 50-over World Cup final at home and Watson was out in the middle.

The all-rounder also hailed Smith's 65 against Pakistan in the quarterfinal and 105 against India in the semifinal of the same tournament as "two standout innings" of Smith's ODI career.

"@steve_smith49 congratulations on an incredible ODI career. You and your family should be unbelievably proud of all that you achieved. I feel very fortunate to have had so many special memories on the field together, the most special was being out in the middle when you hit the winning runs in the 2015 World Cup final.

For me, there were two standout innings that I was fortunate enough to be a part of. The first was your 65 against Pakistan in the 2015 WC Quarter-final. I was getting absolutely peppered by @wahabviki while you were playing him with ease like he was bowling just military medium pace. The second innings was your 105 in the 2015 WC Semi-Final against India at the SCG. That was pure class under extreme pressure where you made it look so effortless. Special Times mate!!! Congrats again on all you achieved Smudge," said Watson's letter to Smith.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Watson (@srwatson33)



Aussie Test opener Usman Khawaja also took to Instagram, posting, "Well done Smudge. The achievements are obvious. But the mems will last a lifetime. Congrats on a terrific ODI career."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Khawaja (@usman_khawajy)



Batter Marnus Labuschagne, who also stitched plenty of partnerships with Smith in his career, also posted Cricket Australia's post thanking Smith on his Instagram story, as if thanking the batter himself.



Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who shared the dressing room with Smith during his days as a Pune Warriors India player in the Indian Premier League, said that he still remembers when Smith walked into the team's camp back in 2012, as a "young lad, eager to prove himself". He also said that Smith's journey from his early days as a bowling all-rounder to being a two-time World Cup winner is that of "dedication and perseverance".

"Steve, I still remember the young lad who walked into the Pune Warriors camp back in 2012--hungry to learn, eager to prove himself. Watching you grow from strength to strength, shaping yourself into one of the greats of the game, has been nothing short of incredible. From those early days to becoming a two-time World Cup winner, your journey has been one of dedication and perseverance. Your impact on the game goes beyond numbers--your resilience, your hunger, and your ability to rise in the biggest moments have made you a true champion. As you step away from ODIs, know that you've left behind a legacy that will inspire generations. Wishing you the very best for the road ahead, mate!," posted Yuvraj on X.

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 5, 2025



Smith's ODI career spanned 170 matches, making him Australia's 16th most-capped player in the format. With 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96 per 100 balls faced, he leaves the game as the country's 12th-highest run-scorer in ODIs. His tally includes 12 centuries and 35 fifties, with a career-best knock of 164 against New Zealand at the SCG in 2016.

Of the 11 Australian players who have scored more ODI runs than Smith, only David Warner (strike rate 97.26) and Adam Gilchrist (96.89) have done so at a quicker pace.

Smith also captained Australia in 64 ODIs, maintaining a 50% win record. Under his leadership, Australia secured series victories against England and India in his first year as full-time captain, won the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, and triumphed in a tri-series featuring South Africa and West Indies in 2016. More recently, he led Australia to a 3-0 series sweep over West Indies in Pat Cummins' absence during the 2023-24 home season.

A proven performer on the biggest stages, Smith was a vital part of Australia's World Cup-winning squads in 2015 and 2023. In the 2015 final against New Zealand at the MCG, he sealed the victory with the winning runs. Four years later, he played a key role in the 2019 World Cup, marking his return to international cricket alongside David Warner after a 12-month ban.

His contributions in ICC tournaments were fittingly highlighted in his final ODI match, where he top-scored for Australia with 73 off 96 balls before being bowled by Mohammed Shami.

While Smith's only World Cup century came in the 2015 semi-final against India at the SCG, he holds the record for the most World Cup half-centuries by an Australian batter, with 10--surpassing Michael Clarke and Adam Gilchrist's tally of eight.

Also read: IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: Over 66.9 cr viewers tune in to JioCinema & Hotstar as India wins semi-final

Defensively, he was also one of Australia's most reliable fielders, taking 90 catches in ODIs at an average of 0.53 per innings. Among Australian players with at least 70 ODI catches, only Glenn Maxwell (0.61) and Mike Hussey (0.57) have better ratios. His remarkable one-handed catches, including a stunning effort to dismiss BJ Watling in the same match where he scored his career-high 164, remain etched in memory.

Smith's retirement marks the beginning of a transition for Australia's ODI setup as they prepare for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Latest Videos