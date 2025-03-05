IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: Over 66.9 cr viewers tune in to JioCinema & Hotstar as India wins semi-final

The electrifying encounter saw an unprecedented surge in digital viewership, with over 670 million cricket enthusiasts tuning in live on Jio Cinema and Disney+ Hotstar - an all-time streaming record!

Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 10:08 AM IST

In a spectacular showdown at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, Team India stormed into the finals by defeating Australia, avenging their 2023 loss in style. The electrifying encounter saw an unprecedented surge in digital viewership, with over 670 million cricket enthusiasts tuning in live on Jio Cinema and Disney+ Hotstar - an all-time streaming record!

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 holds immense significance for Indian cricket fans, and Team India’s dominant run in the tournament has only fueled the excitement. The semi-final clash against Australia turned out to be a digital spectacle, with viewership numbers skyrocketing. Experts believe that millions of fans eagerly tuned in to witness India settle scores with Australia, making it one of the most-watched matches in online cricket history.

JioCinema & Hotstar shatter streaming records

The tournament has witnessed a massive surge in digital engagement, with the viewership graph consistently rising throughout. Key streaming highlights include:

- Multiple matches crossing record-breaking live viewer counts in the millions.

- India vs. Pakistan and the India vs. Australia semi-final emerging as the most-watched encounters.

- Unmatched audience retention, proving the power of digital platforms in modern sports consumption.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Fan invades pitch to hug KL Rahul after hitting winning six in semifinal (WATCH)

With India’s rapid digital transformation and widespread mobile data accessibility, the way fans consume cricket has drastically evolved. Previously reliant on traditional television broadcasts, millions now prefer the seamless experience of streaming matches on platforms like JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

Industry experts predict that with the rise of 5G technology and OTT dominance, digital viewership records will only continue to soar in the coming years.

The semi-final’s staggering numbers underscore a pivotal shift—digital media is now the leading powerhouse for sports broadcasting. As India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy final, one thing is certain- the nation’s passion for cricket, combined with cutting-edge streaming technology, is setting the stage for a future where digital dominance reigns supreme.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 Key takeaway's from India's semifinal win

