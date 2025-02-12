Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy and IPL 2025 due to L4 vertebra fracture

Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 and IPL 2025 due to an L4 vertebra fracture, with Nangyal Kharoti replacing him in the squad.

Afghanistan's rising spin-bowling talent, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a serious injury. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that Ghazanfar has sustained a fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis, and will be sidelined for a minimum of four months.

The 17-year-old off-spinner suffered the injury during Afghanistan’s recent tour of Zimbabwe. His prolonged absence is a major setback for the national team ahead of the Champions Trophy, where Afghanistan is keen to make a strong impact.

In Ghazanfar’s absence, Nangyal Kharoti, who was part of the reserves pool, has been promoted to Afghanistan’s main squad for the tournament. The ACB medical team will continue to monitor the young spinner’s recovery closely, ensuring he undergoes the necessary rehabilitation process.

Ghazanfar’s injury also means that he will miss IPL 2025, where he was set to make his debut for the Mumbai Indians. The franchise had secured his services in the auction, banking on his raw talent and promising spin abilities. His unavailability leaves Mumbai Indians with a void to fill as they strategize for the upcoming season.

Additionally, Afghanistan's star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues to remain out of ODI action as he is yet to fully recover from his ongoing injury concerns. Afghanistan will now look to adapt quickly to these setbacks as they prepare for the Champions Trophy, with the squad relying on experienced spinners like Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad to lead the bowling attack.

