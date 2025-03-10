Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma brushes off retirement speculations after India's title win (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has finally broken his silence on the speculations and rumours of his retirement from ODI cricket after leading the Men in Blue to Champions Trophy 2025 title win against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final, there were speculations that Rohit Sharma was likely to retire from the shortest format of the game. The speculations became rife after the reports suggested that the BCCI asked the veteran Indian batter to communicate about his future after the marquee event. On the eve of the title clash, Shubman Gill dismissed Indian skipper’s retirement talks, stating that he was focusing only on the final rather than thinking about his retirement.

In the final, Rohit Sharma gave a fiery start to India’s 252-run chase and played a brilliant innings of 76 off 83 balls and formed an opening 105-run partnership with Shubman Gill (31 off 50 balls), which laid the foundation for India’s successful chase, eventually guiding them to victory against New Zealand. After leading the Men in Blue to a second successive ICC title following the T20 World Cup triumph last year, the 37-year-old put the speculations of his retirement to rest.

Speaking at the press conference, Rohit Sharma dismissed the rumours and speculations about his ODI retirement, stating that he will continue playing this format and there has no plans of quitting the format,

“I am not going to retire from this format. Just to make sure no rumours are spread moving forward. There is no future plan, whatever is going on will continue as it is.” Team India skipper said.

Watch: Rohit Sharma on his ODI retirement

Rohit Sharma had already retired from the T20Is after leading Team India to T20 World Cup triumph last year, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final in Barbados. He retired along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. However, he continues to play in the IPL as he was retained by Mumbai Indians for INR 16.30 crore ahead of the IPL 2025.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma became the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win two ICC titles. Dhoni remains the only captain till date to win three different ICC tournaments, including T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011, and Champions Trophy in 2013.

Overall, Rohit is the fifth captain after Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni, Darren Sammy and Clive Lloyd to win two more or ICC titles. Ponting holds the record of winning four ICC titles, including two ODI World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007, and two Champions Trophy crowns in 2006 and 2009. Darren Sammy won two T20 World Cup titles for West Indies in 2012 and 2016 and Clive Lloyd won two consecutive World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979 as West Indies captain.

‘Going undefeated is icing on the cake’: Rohit Sharma

Team India might have successfully ended their 12-year title drought of winning the Champions Trophy for the third, but what made it even more special was that the Men in Blue did not lose a single match throughout the marquee event.

Reflecting on India’s unbeaten campaign that culminated in winning the prestigious title, Rohit Sharma highlighted the rarity of winning two ICC trophies without being defeated. He also explained the team’s preparation, adaptability and effective use of conditions in Dubai.

“Winning two ICC trophies is a big achievement. Going undefeated is icing on the cake. I have seen very few teams who have won two tournaments undefeated. It was important for us to come here and prepare well. We utilised the conditions well.” India skipper said at the press conference.

India had a similar unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup 2024, where the Men in Blue went undefeated throughout the tournament and clinched the title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final.

