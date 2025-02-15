'Babar Azam's English isn't good': Ex-South Africa opener on language barrier with Pakistan star batter

Babar Azam did not have an ideal outing in the recently concluded ODI tri-series, where he aggregated  62 runs at an average of 20.67.

Babar Azams English isnt good: Ex-South Africa opener on language barrier with Pakistan star batter HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 10:38 AM IST

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has endured rough in the recently concluded ODI tri-series. With the Champions Trophy 2025 just around the corner, several questions have been raised with regards to his form and place in the team. Though Azam renounced his captaincy duties after Pakistan’s group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan batter continued to struggle with his form. 

Amid Babar Azam’s poor run of form in recent outings, Herschelle Gibbs was asked by an X user (formerly Twitter) about the suggestions he would like to give to Pakistan star batter to get back to his form. The former South Africa batter revealed that language is an issue with Babar Azam, given that his English is not good. 

“Language is an issue with babar .. as you know his English isn’t great so it’s difficult to get points across to him” Gibbs replied to a fan's tweet. 

The same X user recalled Herschelle Gibbs for giving tips to Babar Azam during his stint as a coach with Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. He also pointed out the past statement where Gibbs allegedly said, “isn't very open to suggestions to improve his game.” 

Responding to the user’s claim, former Proteas opener stated that Babar Azam was reluctant to change his approach, adding that he continues to play with his same tempo and shots. 

“It was the first time I was working with him so for me it was more an observation than anything else but what I’ve seen since then is he hasn’t changed his approach and still plays with the same tempo and same shots.” 

Herschelle Gibbs was the head coach of Karachi Kings for 2021 Pakistan Super League. During one PSL season with Karachi Kings, Gibbs worked with players in the team, including the likes of Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Colin Ingram and to name a few. 

Also read: Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: 7 batters who can find form in Champions Trophy 2025

Under the leadership of Gibbs, Karachi Kings qualified for playoffs after finishing fifth in the league stage of the tournament, but they were knocked out after losing the semifinal against Peshawar Zalmi. Herschelle Gibbs was removed from the coaching duties after the 2021 PSL season as Karachi Kings failed to defend their title, which they won in 2020. 

How did Babar Azam perform in ODI Tri-Series? 

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam failed to live up to the expectations of the fans and team management despite Pakistan being the host of the recently concluded ODI tri-series, Many were expecting Azam to gear up and get back to his form ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. 

Babar Azam did not have an ideal outing as he managed to score only 62 runs at an average of 20.67. In the first match, the 30-year-old was dismissed for just 10 runs in Pakistan’s 331-run chase against New Zealand. In the following match, the former Pakistan skipper scored 23 runs against South Africa. In the final against New Zealand, Babar Azam was dismissed for 29 runs. Throughout the tri-series, Babar failed to score 30 runs or above, raising concerns about his form ahead of the marquee event in Pakistan. 

The last time Babar Azam scored a century was in the Asia Cup match against Nepal in 2023. Since then, he has registered only six fifties in 21 innings. Last year, aggregated 228 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 57 in six ODI matches. The 30-year-old’s recent struggle with his form raised concerns ahead of the Champions Trophy, but it remains to be seen how he is going to turn his game around in the tournament. 

Also read: Rachin Ravindra to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? New Zealand coach provides update on his injury

