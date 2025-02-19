Champions Trophy 2025: Indian flag flies high at Karachi stadium during PAK vs NZ clash; photo goes viral

India tri-colour flag was seen atop of the Karachi Stadium after the controversy erupted when the video went viral on social media, where the flag was visibly missing despite flags of seven other participating nations were on display,

Champions Trophy 2025: Indian flag flies high at Karachi stadium during PAK vs NZ clash; photo goes viral HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 4:02 PM IST

During the Champions Trophy 2025 opener between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Indian flag was spotted flying high at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. 

India tri-colour flag was seen atop of the Karachi Stadium after the controversy erupted when the video went viral on social media, where the flag was visibly missing despite flags of seven other participating nations were on display, sparking criticism from fans and cricket experts. 

Also read: 'BCCI tantrums never end': Saqlain Mushtaq urges Pakistan to teach India a lesson in CT 2025 clash (WATCH)

Pakistan Cricket Board faced severe backlash and criticism for their failure to uphold the spirit of the game. Many feel that Team India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 and play all their matches could be the reason behind PCB deciding not to put up the Indian flag at the top of the Karachi Stadium. 

After severe backlash and criticism from the Indian cricket fans and former Indian cricketers, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to put up the Indian flag on top of the Karachi Stadium. The picture went viral on social media, where the Indian flag can be seen flying high in Karachi. 

The Indian cricket fans were happy to see the Indian flag flying high at the Karachi Stadium, but at the same time they also trolled the Pakistan Cricket Board for only putting up the flag after receiving criticism and backlash. 

Here’s fans reacted to Indian flag display at the Karachi Stadium 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman's awkward fielding sparks injury scare for Pakistan HRD

Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman's awkward fielding sparks injury scare for Pakistan (WATCH)

BCCI tantrums never end: Saqlain Mushtaq urges Pakistan to teach India a lesson in CT 2025 clash (WATCH) HRD

'BCCI tantrums never end': Saqlain Mushtaq urges Pakistan to teach India a lesson in CT 2025 clash (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Pacer lambasts PCB for giving 'VVIP' treatment to injured Saim Ayub (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Pacer lambasts PCB for giving 'VVIP' treatment to injured Saim Ayub (WATCH)

WPL 2025: Mithali Raj lauds Mumbai Indians' win over Gujarat Giants, says 'chase was executed efficiently' snt

WPL 2025: Mithali Raj lauds Mumbai Indians' win over Gujarat Giants, says 'chase was executed efficiently'

Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam recalls 2017 triumph against India ahead of opening clash snt

Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam recalls 2017 triumph against India ahead of opening clash

Recent Stories

8th Pay Commission LATEST update: Check expected date, minimum salary and other factors ATG

8th Pay Commission LATEST update: Check expected date, minimum salary and other factors

Solo Brands Stock Slips As Company Names Interim CEO: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Solo Brands Stock Slips As Company Names Interim CEO: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Chinese student sets sex doll on fire to hide from friends, triggers blaze in university dormitory shk

Chinese student sets sex doll on fire to hide it from friends, triggers blaze in university dormitory

Reliance to Bharti Airtel: Top 10 most valuable companies in Hurun India 500 list NTI

Reliance to Bharti Airtel: India’s top 10 most valuable companies

iPhone 17 Air LEAKS: Ultra-thin design and new camera layout expected (WATCH VIDEO) gcw

iPhone 17 Air LEAKS: Ultra-thin design and new camera layout expected (WATCH VIDEO)

Recent Videos

Jammu and Kashmir, the State of Temples! Omar Abdullah Invites Tourists & Investors to J&K

Jammu and Kashmir, the State of Temples! Omar Abdullah Invites Tourists & Investors to J&K

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Kottayam Ragging Horror: Victims Stripped, Tortured | What Happened?

Kerala Pulse | Kottayam Ragging Horror: Victims Stripped, Tortured | What Happened?

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Pawan Kalyan Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam with Family! | Asianet Newsable

Maha Kumbh 2025: Pawan Kalyan Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam with Family! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pope Francis Diagnosed with Double PNEUMONIA, Vatican Confirms Treatment Complications

Pope Francis Diagnosed with Double PNEUMONIA, Vatican Confirms Treatment Complications

Video Icon
Kolkata SHOCKER: Three Women Dead, Three Men Hospitalized From SAME Family! Murder or Suicide?

Kolkata SHOCKER: Three Women Dead, Three Men Hospitalized From SAME Family! Murder or Suicide?

Video Icon