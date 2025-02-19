Champions Trophy 2025: Indian flag flies high at Karachi stadium during PAK vs NZ clash; photo goes viral

India tri-colour flag was seen atop of the Karachi Stadium after the controversy erupted when the video went viral on social media, where the flag was visibly missing despite flags of seven other participating nations were on display,

During the Champions Trophy 2025 opener between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Indian flag was spotted flying high at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19.

India tri-colour flag was seen atop of the Karachi Stadium after the controversy erupted when the video went viral on social media, where the flag was visibly missing despite flags of seven other participating nations were on display, sparking criticism from fans and cricket experts.

Also read: 'BCCI tantrums never end': Saqlain Mushtaq urges Pakistan to teach India a lesson in CT 2025 clash (WATCH)

Pakistan Cricket Board faced severe backlash and criticism for their failure to uphold the spirit of the game. Many feel that Team India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 and play all their matches could be the reason behind PCB deciding not to put up the Indian flag at the top of the Karachi Stadium.

After severe backlash and criticism from the Indian cricket fans and former Indian cricketers, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to put up the Indian flag on top of the Karachi Stadium. The picture went viral on social media, where the Indian flag can be seen flying high in Karachi.

The Indian cricket fans were happy to see the Indian flag flying high at the Karachi Stadium, but at the same time they also trolled the Pakistan Cricket Board for only putting up the flag after receiving criticism and backlash.

Here’s fans reacted to Indian flag display at the Karachi Stadium

Latest Videos