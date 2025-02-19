'BCCI tantrums never end': Saqlain Mushtaq urges Pakistan to teach India a lesson in CT 2025 clash (WATCH)

India and Pakistan will take on each other in a much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday,

Former Pakistan spin bowling legend Saqlain Mushtaq has urged the Men in Green to give Team India a strong reply in the Champions Trophy 2025, given his personal experience with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over his visa issue.

India and Pakistan will take on each other in a much-anticipated clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The encounter is expected to have the stadium full house as all the tickets were sold out within a few minutes after it went online three weeks before the clash. The two arch-rivals will face off for the first time since their last encounter in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India defeated Pakistan by six runs.

The buildup to the contest has already generated significant hype among fans from both nations, particularly after the BCCI refused to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan due to security concerns. Therefore, the Rohit Sharma-led side will play all their fixtures as a part of the hybrid model. This decision sparked disappointment and anger among the Pakistan fans and wanted the Men in Green to exact their revenge. Saqlain Mushtaq has called on Pakistan to give India a fitting reply in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Saqlain Mushtaq recalls his personal experience with BCCI

Former Pakistan spin bowler Saqlain Mushtaq slammed BCCI’s ‘tantrums’ The 48-year-old, who has had coaching duties with a handful of teams after his retirement from cricket, revealed that he had to cancel his plans to travel to India due to an inconvenient process, while adding that the BCCI did not even call him for months about his visa issue.

“For three and a half months, this went on. I refused the offer that came from the PCB, they even took the fee from me, but never responded—no message, no email. This is the kind of treatment they give. Their tantrums never end, and yet we are still singing their praises.” Mushtaq said on Pakistan news channel.

Saqlain Mushtaq took up coaching duties with New Zealand cricket during the three-match Test series after his stint with Pakistan Cricket. However, Mushtaq could not travel to India, given that he faced prolonged delays and eventually abandoned his travel plans to India. Since Mushtaq belongs to Pakistan, the BCCI denied visa in time.

Saqlain Mushtaq questions Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s reluctance to travel to Pakistan

Saqlain Mushtaq questioned Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma unwillingness to travel to and play in Pakistan despite admiration and fan following among the fans in the country.

"And the people sitting among our public say, 'Let Virat Kohli come, let Bumrah come, we want to see them.' On Pakistan's side, there are pleas; every child wants to see them. But their tantrums never end—I don't know what world they are living in." the former Pakistan bowler said.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are among the Indian names that often receive enough admiration from Pakistan fans, who wish to see them play in their home country.

Former Pakistan cricketers, including Shahid Afridi and others, have urged Kohli, Rohit and other Indian cricket stars to play in Pakistan for the sake of the fans by keeping political and historical tensions between two nations aside to uphold the sportsmanship spirit.

Saqlain Mushtaq wants Pakistan to teach India a lesson

Saqlain Mushtaq wanted Pakistan to give a fitting reply to India, given his personal experience with BCCI as well as their refusal to travel to the travel for the Champions Trophy 2025.

"When will they mend their ways? When will you open their hearts and expose them? Just by wearing a tie and speaking a little English, have you become very civilized and learned everything? 'We will go and play in Dubai, but we won’t go to Pakistan.' This is a strange kind of attitude, and Pakistan should take a firm stand. They should teach them a lesson." Mushtaq concluded.

This was not the first time that India did not travel to Pakistan for multi-nation tournaments. Pakistan was the host of the Asia Cup 2023, but India played all their matches in Dubai as a part of the hybrid model. However, Pakistan toured India for the ODI World Cup that year, where they had early exit in the league stage of the tournament.

