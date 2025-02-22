Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Pakistan pacer confident of 'beating' Team India ahead of high-stakes clash

India and Pakistan are set to take on each other in the much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is optimistic about his team's chances of defeating India ahead of their high-volatile Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February. Mohammad Rizwan-led side arrived in Dubai from Karachi on February 20, a day after their defeat in the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand.

The encounter between two cricketing rivals is expected to have a full house at the stadium as all the tickets were sold out within a few minutes three weeks before the clash. India and Pakistan last played against each other in the group stage of the T20 World Cup last year, where Men in Blue triumphed over Babar Azam-led side by six runs. The two sides are set to lock horns against each other again in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash of the marquee event, pacer Haris Rauf has already set the tone of the contest. Speaking to the reporters ahead of Pakistan’s practice session in Dubai, the pacer stated that the team will take inspiration from their back to back wins against India in T20 World Cup 2021 and Asia Cup 2022. However, Rauf added that the team’s performance will depend on the conditions in Dubai.

“No doubt, it will boost our confidence. We have beaten India here in back-to-back years. We will try and repeat the good things from those games and try and beat India. I hope it's a good match.” Haris Rauf said.

“No doubt, the record is good. But it depends on the pitches. It might be a spin track. We will look at the conditions and try and use them well.”

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Pakistan took place in Dubai after the tournament moved out of India due to COVID-19 situation. The Men in Green handed a shocking defeat to their arch-rivals as they registered their first ever victory in the World Cup (T20 and ODI combined). In Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

‘No pressure’: Haris Rauf

After losing to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener, Pakistan are currently in a do-or-die situation as they have to win a match against India in order to keep hopes of defending the title alive.

However, Haris Rauf dismissed any pressure in the team and the team is treating every game as important. He added that Pakistan will put their best forward in the clash against India.

“There’s no pressure at all; everyone is relaxed, and we’ll approach the match just like any other normal game. All the boys are positive and will try their best.” Pakistan pacer said.

“Every match is important for us, and everyone will give their maximum effort. The goal is to put in full effort across all three departments and plan accordingly to win this match." he added.

Meanwhile, ahead of the clash against India, Pakistan suffered a massive blow as Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament due to back injury and Imam-ul-Haq was added to the squad as his replacement.

