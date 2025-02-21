Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Kohli to Shaheen - 6 players to watch out for in high-volatile clash

As anticipation and excitement around the high-volatile clash build up, let’s take a look at players to watch out for in the Champions Trophy 2025 encounter between India and Pakistan.

Image Credit: Getty Images

India and Pakistan are set to take on each other in the anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The two greatest cricketing rivals will lock horns for the first time since their T20 World Cup 2024 group stage encounter, where India defeated Pakistan by six runs in York. As anticipation and excitement around the high-volatile clash build up, let’s take a look at players to watch out for in the encounter. 6 players to watch out for in India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash

Image Credit: Getty Images

1. Virat Kohli When the anticipation around the India and Pakistan clash intensifies, Virat Kohli’s name keeps buzzing along with high expectations that come with his presence on the big stage. Team India's star batter is someone who enjoys playing against Pakistan, his ODI record says it all. In ODI cricket against Pakistan, Kohli has 678 runs, including three centuries as many as fifties, at an average of 52.15 in 16 matches. This stats itself say how Kohli has been a threat to Pakistan in the shorter format of the game. In India’s opening match against Bangladesh, Kohli did not have an ideal outing as he was dismissed for 22. However, Virat Kohli is expected to return to his form and rhythm against Pakistan in the much-anticipated clash.

Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Babar Azam Babar Azam showed a glimpse of his return to form after recent struggles, scoring 64 of 90 balls in Pakistan's opening match against New Zealand. However, his knock and strike rate came under heavy scrutiny, given that the hosts were chasing a 321-run target. With Pakistan taking on India in a much-anticipated clash, Babar Azam is expected to make an impact at the top-order. The former Pakistan captain has a decent record against India in ODIs, aggregating 218 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 31.14 in 8 matches. Pakistan management will be expecting Babar Azam to put up a best show with the bat as they look to secure a crucial victory against arch-rivals and stay alive in the tournament after their opening match defeat against New Zealand.

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja can be a trump card for India as his all-round abilities provide balance to the team, offering the team with crucial breakthroughs, sharpness while fielding, and scoring valuable runs in the middle order. Jadeja is expected to make an impact for India, given his ODI record against Pakistan, scoring 130 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 21.66 and picking 12 wickets at an average of 39.50 in 12 matches. On a tricky Dubai pitch, Jadeja's precision with the ball and ability to vary his pace could trouble Pakistan's middle-order.

Image Credit: Getty Images

4. Shaheen Afridi Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is expected to pose a threat to India's batting line-up. Afridi is a dangerous bowler with the ball as he can swing in both ways even on a tricky Dubai pitch and troubled Indian batters in their previous encounters. His ability to fetch the ball on the right line and length can make Indian batters get settled in, especially in the powerplay. In ODIs against India, Shaheen Afridi has picked seven wickets at a good average of 27.42. Indian batters, especially top-order, need to come up with a plan to counter Shaheen Afridi's swing and accuracy. His ability to strike in the powerplay had put India on the backfoot in the past encounters.

Image Credit: Getty Images

5. Mohammed Shami Mohammed Shami got back to his rhythm with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in India's opening Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh. This was a big positive for team management ahead of the high-voltage clash against Pakistan. With the new ball, Shami can generate swing in both ways, and extract seam movement on a tricky Dubai pitch and provide early breakthroughs, making him a potent weapon for India against Pakistan's top-order, which struggled against quality seam bowling in the past. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami is expected to shoulder again the responsibility to provide crucial breakthroughs for India.

Image Credit: Getty Images

6. Mohammad Rizwan Another player to keep an eye during the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan had a poor outing in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand as he was dismissed for just three runs. However, one cannot deny the fact that Rizwan has been a consistent performer in the ODIs and is expected to come up with goods against India. Mohammad Rizwan does not have an ideal ODI record against India as he scored just 51 runs at an average of 25.50 in three matches. The Pakistan skipper can accelerate the innings and trouble the Indian bowlers if he finds the rhythm and builds a solid partnership with his batting partner. Once he gets settled in, then Rizwan is expected to be a major threat to India’s bowling attack.

Latest Videos