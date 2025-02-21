Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Yuvraj Singh believes Pakistan holds edge over India due to THIS reason

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that Pakistan is at an advantage during their high-profile ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against India.

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Yuvraj Singh believes Pakistan holds edge over India due to THIS reason snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 21, 2025, 5:37 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that Pakistan is at an advantage during their high-profile ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against India, saying that they have played a lot of cricket in Dubai and understand the conditions really well.

Unlike the 50-over and T20 World Cups, Pakistan has a 3-2 advantage over India in the Champions Trophy, having secured a 180-run triumph in the 2017 final during the peak of star India batter Virat Kohli where no target was too much for his men. They will be heading to Dubai with plenty of momentum.

Speaking ahead of the match, Yuvraj said on JioHotstar's 'Greatest Rivalry Returns' programme, "I actually think Pakistan has an advantage because they have a base in Dubai. They have played a lot of cricket there and understand the conditions well."

Yuvraj said that on slower wickets, India and Pakistani players are amongst the best, "who have always played spin well". He also talked about how the rivalry is as much about playing the moment and adaptation as it is about the match-winners in both teams.

Also read: Champions Trophy: Not Kohli or Gill! Wasim Akram hails THIS Indian player as 'special' after IND vs BAN match

"You talk about match-winners--yes, I agree with Shahid Afridi that we have more match-winners. But I believe that even if Pakistan has fewer match-winners, one player can still take the game away. The India-Pakistan clash is not about match-winners alone; it's about playing in the moment, adapting to the situation, and not letting expectations overwhelm you. The team that does this better will win the game for their country," he concluded.

India squad for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy: Shane Watson backs 'pivotal' Glenn Maxwell to shine for Australia in mega event snt

Champions Trophy: Shane Watson backs 'pivotal' Glenn Maxwell to shine for Australia in mega event

Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2025 return for match preparation ahead of WTC Final against South Africa snt

Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2025 return for match preparation ahead of WTC Final against South Africa

football Champions League Round of 16 draw announced: Real Madrid draw Atletico, PSG to face Liverpool and more snt

Champions League Round of 16 draw announced: Real Madrid draw Atletico, PSG to face Liverpool; details here

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation shk

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation

Champions Trophy: Not Kohli or Gill! Wasim Akram hails THIS Indian player as 'special' after IND vs BAN match HRD

Champions Trophy: Not Kohli or Gill! Wasim Akram hails THIS Indian player as 'special' after IND vs BAN match

Recent Stories

Oppo Find N5: Why do we love 'world's thinnest smartphone'? gcw

Oppo Find N5: Why do we love 'world's thinnest smartphone'?

Hyderabad official caught with another woman, wife thrashes her; video goes viral (WATCH) ddr

Hyderabad official caught with another woman, wife thrashes her; video goes viral (WATCH)

Crickets National Stage: Pakistan Hosts 2025 Champions Trophy

Cricket's National Stage: Pakistan Hosts 2025 Champions Trophy

Retail Investors Stay Bullish On Cruise Lines Despite Potential Trump Tax Threat

Retail Investors Stay Bullish On Cruise Lines Despite Potential Trump Tax Threat

Photos Tripti Dimri inspired 6 dress ideas to flaunt your curves gcw

(PHOTOS) Tripti Dimri-inspired 6 dress ideas to flaunt your curves

Recent Videos

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon
Gujarat vs Kerala HIGHLIGHTS: Kerala Secures Spot in Final! Ranji Trophy Semifinal Day 5

Gujarat vs Kerala HIGHLIGHTS: Kerala Secures Spot in Final! Ranji Trophy Semifinal Day 5

Video Icon
How Seeds of Janata Party Were Sown in Tihar? Black Warrant's REAL Jailer Sunil Gupta Shares

How Seeds of Janata Party Were Sown in Tihar? Black Warrant's REAL Jailer Sunil Gupta Shares

Video Icon
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar SLAMS Foreign Election Meddling: 'SHOCKING US Revelation!' | Asianet Newsable

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar SLAMS Foreign Election Meddling: 'SHOCKING US Revelation!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Nepali Student’s Tragic Death at KIIT: MEA Breaks Silence, Assures Action & Support!

Nepali Student’s Tragic Death at KIIT: MEA Breaks Silence, Assures Action & Support!

Video Icon