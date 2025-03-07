IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: How is Gautam Gambhir pushing Team India players to title triumph?

Read Full Article

Gautam Gambhir aims for his first major title as India's coach in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is aiming for his first major title since taking the charge of coaching duties last year as India qualified for the Champions Trophy final for the third time on the trot since the 2013 edition of the tournament. The Men in Blue will take on New Zealand in the much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 title clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. Rohit Sharma-led Team India have had a brilliant Champions Trophy campaign as they remained unbeaten throughout the group stage before defeating long-time rivals Australia, successfully avenging their defeat in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. With India making it to the Champions Trophy 2025 and aiming to end their 12-year title drought, Gautam Gambhir has been playing a pivotal role behind the scenes by instilling a fearless mindset in the players, and fostering first-team culture to ensure India cross the final hurdle. Having represented India across all formats and in IPL, Gambhir brings a wealth of experience and winning mentality, which was evidently reflected while celebrating crucial moments during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign so far.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Gautam Gambhir’s winning mentality has been instrumental in India’s aggressive approach throughout the Champions Trophy thus far, emphasizing mental toughness and never-die attitude. Winning is everything for a former India opener rather than just participation, which carried on his sleeves during his playing days. Having won 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, the 43-year-old knows what it takes to succeed on the biggest stage. After going through a tumultuous period ever since taking up coaching duties, losing the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Test series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, and Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat, Gautam Gambhir is just a win away from adding his first ICC title as a coach.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite India being unbeaten in the Champions Trophy 2025 thus far, Gautam Gambhir still sees a room for improvement. Speaking to reporters after India’s semifinal win against Australia, Gambhir emphasised the importance of improvement after every match. "See, in international sport, you want to keep improving. You don't say that you've ticked all the boxes. There's always room to improve. There's always something to improve, be it in batting, fielding, or bowling. And we still haven't played a perfect game. We still have one more game to go. Hopefully, we can play a perfect game. And that is the kind of person I am." Team India head coach said.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Gambhir further added that he never felt satisfied with the performance rather improving the game and being ruthless on the field but at the same time being humble off the field. He also wanted to create the environment of improvement in the dressing room as well. "I will never be satisfied with the performances. We want to keep improving, we want to stay humble, we want to be ruthless on the cricket field but absolutely humble off the field as well. That's the kind of team environment and that's the kind of culture we want to create in that dressing room and be absolutely honest. So hopefully we can play one more game and play our best game." he added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the head coach of Team India, it was seen as the dawn of a new era after Rahul Dravid’s coaching stint, which ended with the T20 World Cup 2024. However, Gambhir's coaching came under heavy scrutiny after India lost the first ODI series against Sri Lanka in 27 years, followed up with a Test series whitewash at home for the first time in 2024. India’s failure to defend Border-Gavaskar Trophy further added to the mounting pressure on Gambhir, raising questions about his coaching methods and team selections. Nonetheless, the 43-year-old continued to remain steadfast in his vision for Team India and focused on building a team with a fearless mindset.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Apart from instilling the environment of improvement after every match, Gautam Gambhir also emphasized the significance of coming out of comfort zones and pushing players to challenge themselves in high-pressure situations. “I think cricket is all about being out of your comfort zone. In fact, forget about cricket, any international sport is about being out of your comfort zone and that is how you grow. That is how you want to grow as well. If everyone is in their comfort zone, then there is stagnation.” The head coach said. “So, I believe, and you've seen the results, I know you guys will keep going back to 3-0 or 3-1 in Australia, but everyone in the dressing room is staying out of the comfort zone be it the coaching staff be it the players and hopefully we continue to do what is important for Indian cricket and we can take Indian cricket forward." he concluded.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Champions Trophy 2025 Final is not just crucial for Team India but also for Gautam Gambhir, who has been under scrutiny after facing several setbacks early in his coaching tenure. The victory against New Zealand in the title clash would mark Gambhir’s redemption as a coach. Following the Champions Trophy, India have important assignments ahead, including the upcoming Test series against England. Since Gambhir’s contract runs till 2027, he will be at helm as India’s coach for the 2026 T20 World Cup and 2027 ODI World Cup.

