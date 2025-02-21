Champions Trophy: Not Kohli or Gill! Wasim Akram hails THIS Indian player as 'special' after IND vs BAN match

Wasim Akram has lavished praise on Team India star after the Men in Blue’s win against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match in Dubai

Team India kicked off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a winning note as the Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in the Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill led the team’s batting with an incredible knock of 101 off 112 balls in a 229-run chase. Skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made valuable contributions to India’s batting, with both scoring 41 runs each. Rahul hit a winning six to take the team to the finishing line. Gill and KL Rahul formed an unbeaten 87-run partnership to ensure that India chased down the target in 46.3 overs on a tricky Dubai pitch.

Wasim Akram has lavished praise on Team India star after the Men in Blue’s win against Bangladesh. Speaking on the show ‘The Dressing Room’, the former Pakistan pacer turned commentator hailed Rohit Sharma as a ‘special’ player while recalling how India captain emerged himself as a breakout player during Australia tri-series in 2008.

“There is a lazy elegance about Rohit Sharma. He is special. He has scored three double centuries in ODIs.” Akram said.

“In 2008, during a tri-series in Australia, I was doing commentary, and all of us in the commentary box predicted that there was something special about this boy. He scored a fine 70 and looked so good to the eyes." he added.

Rohit Sharma smashed seven boundaries during his innings of 41 off 36 balls before Taskin Ahmed dismissed him. During his innings, the right-handed batter completed 11,000 ODI runs, making him the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly, and the 10 overall to achieve this milestone.

Additionally, Rohit became the second-fastest batter after Virat Kohli to complete 11000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in 261 innings. The Indian skipper has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who took 276 innings to reach the same mark.

Rohit Sharma ODI career

Rohit Sharma completing 11000 ODI runs milestone has further solidified his status as one of the greatest batters in the format.

The Mumbai cricketer made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2007 and went on to cement his place in the team. The Indian batting stalwart has 32 ODI centuries under his belt, the third-most by a batter and a record of 3 double centuries in the shorter format of the game at the international level.

His best performance came against Sri Lanka, where he registered an ODI world record individual score of 264 off 173 balls at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata in 2014.

In ODI cricket, Rohit Sharma has amassed 11,029 runs at an average of 49.01 and a strike rate of 92.75 in 269 matches.

