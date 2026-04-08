Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first legs saw Arsenal snatch victory in Lisbon through Havertz, Bayern Munich shock Real Madrid in Spain, and goalkeeper David Raya hailed as world’s best after his heroic performance.

David Raya was hailed as the world's best goalkeeper by Arsenal's Kai Havertz after the pair inspired Tuesday's 1-0 win at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

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Raya made a trio of vital saves to keep spluttering Arsenal in the game at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

The Spaniard tipped Maxi Araujo's drive onto the crossbar and kept out Geny Catamo's low effort before making another fine stop to parry Catamo's header late in the second half.

Below their best for long spells, Arsenal capitalised on Raya's man-of-the-match display to end their two-game losing run.

Havertz calmly converted a pass from fellow substitute Gabriel Martinelli in stoppage-time, making Arsenal firm favourites to advance to the semi-finals when they host Sporting in the second leg on April 15.

Raya's return to the team was vital after he was rested for Arsenal's League Cup final loss to Manchester City and their embarrassing FA Cup quarter-final defeat against second-tier Southampton.

Raya's deputy Kepa Arrizabalaga made a costly mistake that led to City's opener at Wembley -- a stark contrast to the former Brentford star's heroics in Lisbon.

"Unbelievable. I think still underestimated in the world of football but for me, the last two seasons, the best keeper in the world," Havertz said.

"He's outstanding, he's saved us so many times and we're very glad to have him."

- 'He's phenomenal' -

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta echoed Havertz's verdict after Raya's seventh Champions League clean-sheet this season.

"At the moment he's phenomenal and extraordinary since he joined us. We are very lucky to have him," he said.

"He had two moments where he made two big saves. And that's the Champions League, the Champions League is always decided in the boxes and because there's so much quality here."

Raya felt his first save from Araujo was the decisive moment in the game as it kept Arsenal afloat in a difficult period.

"I think that's a turning moment. It was a quick transition from them, great strike but I managed to get a fingertip to it to hit the bar. It's one of those moments that can change games," he said.

"It's something that I'm there for. I'm trying to help the team as much as possible in any single action, not just defending but commanding and on the ball.

"You have to be focused no matter what you're doing, whether you're touching the ball or not. So delighted with myself and, of course, the win."

Arsenal's mentality has been questioned during their recent wobble.

But the Premier League leaders remain on course for a first English title in 22 years, and are still in the hunt for their first ever Champions League crown.

"We believe 100 percent that we can win the Champions League. We go game by game and show what we can do," Raya said.

"We just have to focus on the present, that's the most important thing, but of course we have full belief.

"We've come from two losses, learn from those moments, that pain when you lose a game.

“Use that pain in the belly to go out there and express yourself, be yourself and try to be better every single day. That's the main message we have to send out there.”

UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:

Quarter-finals, first legs

In Madrid

Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Mbappe 74) Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Diaz 41, Kane 46)

In Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon (POR) 0 Arsenal (ENG) 1 (Havertz 90+1)

Playing Wednesday (1900 GMT)

In Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Liverpool (ENG)

In Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona (ESP) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

AFP (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)