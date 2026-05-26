Julian Alvarez says Argentina wants to be crowned champions again, making them back-to-back winners and one of the greatest teams. He acknowledges the difficulty but states their preparedness and mentions this could be Lionel Messi's last World Cup.

Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning star Julian Alvarez has said that the side wants to be crowned champions again and making it back-to-back wins would make the Argentina team amongst the greatest. In the upcoming edition, Argentina will face Austria, Jordan and Algeria, with whom they are placed in Group J. Their campaign opener will be against Algeria at Kansas City on June 16.

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'We want to reach the final'

Speaking to FIFA ahead of the tournament, Alvarez, representing Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at the club level, said that reaching the finals again would not be easy, but they will be as prepared as possible for it. "As an Argentinian, the excitement is always there, and we always want to be crowned champions. There is no reason for this time to be any different. We want to reach the final. We know it would be easy; it will take a lot out of us, and it could come down to fine margins, but we'll be as well prepared as possible and take it step by step," he said.

"Heading into this World Cup as world champions is simply incredible. I feel immensely proud. Of course, we want to retain the trophy and make our people jump for joy once again," he added.

Cementing a 'Golden Era'

On Argentina retaining the WC and going down as the greatest Argentina team of all time, Alvarez said that the team has also won two Copa America titles along the way and are in their "golden era". "If we retain the World Cup, it'd go down in history because we would be back-to-back world champions, as well as two-time Copa America winners along the way. It's been a golden era for our country over the last few years, so we hope to savour even more of these incredible moments that make us all so happy," he said.

On Messi's Potential Last World Cup

He also said that the team is fully aware that this could be the last World Cup for their legendary striker Lionel Messi, who finally tasted the glory at the highest stage in Qatar back in 2022. "We are all fully aware that this could well be Leo's last World Cup, given his age, but it is his decision at the end of the day. It will certainly make for a special World Cup, and I do not just mean for us, his teammates and the Argentinian people, but for everyone who watches and follows him, given that he is the best player of all time. Of course, he has made a colossal impact the world over," he said.

Recalling the 2022 Turning Point

He proudly remembered the 2-0 win over Mexico in the league stages as the standout memory from the previous edition as his side bounced back from a shocking 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia and made it to the knockouts by beating Poland in the next round. "It was a real turning point for us. From that moment on, everything fell into place, and we knew that our fate was in our own hands," he said.

'I have more experience now'

"I would not say my style has changed much since 2022, but I have learned some new concepts and improved in certain areas. I have more experience now given how many matches I've played in the last few years. Above all, wearing this shirt gives you an extra push and you do get better over time, even if you do not realise it," he added.