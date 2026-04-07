WNBA star Angel Reese has left Chicago Sky to join Atlanta Dream in a major trade. The move sends multiple draft picks to Chicago, as Atlanta secures one of the league’s most impactful young talents.

WNBA star Angel Reese is joining the Atlanta Dream from the Chicago Sky in a blockbuster move ahead of the new season, the clubs confirmed on Monday.

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Reese, one of a new generation of WNBA talents whose rivalry with Indiana star Caitlin Clark has helped drive surging interest in the league, heads to Atlanta in a deal that will send multiple draft picks in the opposite direction.

Chicago will receive Atlanta's first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 and will also receive the right to swap second-round picks with Chicago in 2028.

"Angel is a dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta," Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a statement.

"She has already proven herself as one of the most impactful players in the league, and her competitiveness, production and drive to win align seamlessly with our vision."

Reese rose to prominence during her college career when she led Lousiana State University to the 2023 National Championship, defeating Clark's University of Iowa Hawkeyes in the final.

Since arriving in the WNBA, she has recorded 49 career double-doubles while averaging 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)