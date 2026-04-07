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From Neuer To Salah: 11 Big Names Staring At Uncertain Futures As Contract Talks Stall & Summer Exit Looms
From Neuer to Salah, several household names in football are approaching uncertain futures with expiring deals, fitness battles, and looming transfer decisions. Who stays, who goes?
Manuel Neuer – Goalkeeper
At 40, Neuer continues to rely on short-term extensions. His last deal ran out months ago, and despite hinting in January that talks would be settled by spring, no agreement has been reached.
Dani Carvajal – Right Wing Back
Carvajal, now 34, has been a Real Madrid fixture since childhood. Injuries and competition have limited him to 18 appearances this season. Though his £175,000-a-week contract could be extended, doubts remain about his long-term role.
Ibrahima Konate – Centre Back
Liverpool’s 26-year-old defender has yet to secure a new deal despite interest from top European clubs. Reportedly earning £70,000-a-week, he may seek a significant pay rise. Staying at Anfield could be best for his career, but suitors are waiting.
John Stones – Centre Back
After a decade at Manchester City, Stones looks set to depart. At 31, injuries have restricted him to 15 appearances this season. Once world-class, his future at the highest level is uncertain, and his England place is in doubt.
Harry Maguire – Centre Back
Maguire’s £190,000-a-week deal is under review. Talks suggest a pay cut is likely, but his improved form under Michael Carrick has strengthened his case for renewal. Reports indicate he is close to agreeing terms to stay at Manchester United.
Andy Robertson – Left Wing Back
Liverpool’s captain of Scotland has slipped behind Milos Kerkez in the pecking order. Though he rejected Tottenham’s January approach, the club’s willingness to let him go raises questions. Still, Robertson could remain a valuable squad option.
Bernardo Silva – Midfielder
Silva confirmed last summer that this campaign would be his last at Manchester City. At 31, he is chasing a seventh Premier League title before leaving. Options include MLS or Juventus, though Benfica appears too soon for a return.
Casemiro – Midfielder
United announced in January that Casemiro would depart at season’s end. Despite rediscovering form, his £350,000-a-week wages make renewal unlikely. Inter Miami lead the chase, but another year at Old Trafford cannot be ruled out.
Mohamed Salah – Right Wing Forward
Salah signed a two-year deal last summer, but Liverpool have confirmed his exit at season’s end. Despite 19 goal involvements in 35 games, his form has dipped. At 33, he is preparing for a farewell tour before choosing his next destination.
Jadon Sancho – Left Wing Forward
Sancho’s troubled United spell ends this summer when his £250,000-a-week contract expires. Following a fallout with Erik ten Hag and poor form, he has managed just one goal and three assists in 31 appearances. Loan spells at Chelsea and Villa failed to revive his career.
Robert Lewandowski – Striker
Lewandowski, 37, remains a prolific scorer but faces uncertainty at Barcelona. His contract expires this summer, and the club is undecided on renewal. Despite Poland missing the World Cup, he will attract interest if released.
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