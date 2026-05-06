Arsenal’s Champions League elimination of Atletico Madrid has intensified scrutiny on Diego Simeone, whose side face a fifth straight season without silverware. His cryptic response leaves doubts over whether he will continue.

Arsenal'sChampions League elimination of Atletico Madrid condemned Diego Simeone's side to a fifth straight season without silverware, inevitably raising questions over the Argentine coach's future.

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Asked if he had the strength to continue after Tuesday's defeat in London, Simeone's answer was an unusual one.

"Not now, definitely not now," Simeone said, leaving doubts over his intentions this summer.

There have been similar queries put to Simeone over the years, 14-and-a-half of them, since he took over at the helm of the Rojiblancos.

Usually they have surfaced in moments like these, painful knock-outs, that Atletico have suffered repeatedly. None hurt more than the two final defeats by rivals Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

Simeone almost walked away after the second of those, on penalties at the San Siro, admitting it would be difficult to lift the players mentally after such a crushing blow.

Those matches came in the early years of Simeone's reign, Atletico's best period.

The seasons since have largely been frustrating, despite landing La Liga in 2021, even though the task of competing with Spain's two giants in Barcelona and Real Madrid is a difficult one.

"We've grown enormously in every aspect, we're a club recognised in Europe and the world," said Simeone, after the 1-0 loss at the Emirates, resulting in a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

"But the fans want to win. Getting to a semi-final isn't enough."

Since that title triumph half a decade ago, Atletico have been waiting for silverware while wrangling with their own identity.

Simeone, who still has a reputation as an ultra-conservative coach, has pointed out many times this season that his Atletico team attacks better than it defends.

Not well enough to break down Mikel Arteta's rock-solid Arsenal, but Atletico have improved in that regard and Simeone has evolved too, seeking a more expansive style without sacrificing the intensity that defined his best years.

Although the ever-lengthening time since they won a trophy adds pressure, increases speculation and murmuring among supporters who adore Simeone but cannot help but wonder if another coach could get more out of the team, there have been signs of improvement.

- Positive signs -

Atletico got to the Copa del Rey final, for the first time since they won it with Simeone in 2013, although they were beaten on penalties by Real Sociedad in April.

Simeone's son Giuliano is showing promise, Ademola Lookman has hit the ground running after arriving in January and defender Marc Pubill has shone under Simeone to the extent he might be called into Spain's 2026 World Cup squad.

Although they fell short in Europe, the run to the semi-finals will leave some fond memories for fans, especially defeating Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

It allowed veterans Antoine Griezmann, departing for MLS side Orlando City, and Koke, whose future is also uncertain, a possible last chance to shine on the biggest stage in club football.

"I hope our fans give Antoine the backing he's earned, in these last few matches," said Simeone.

"Koke was incredible, a masterclass in how to play football at his age."

Replacing Griezmann is a huge task for the club this summer, which, if they get right, can propel the team on to the success they crave.

Get it wrong -- as with Joao Felix's ill-fated 126 million euro ($148 million) move in 2019 -- and Atletico's drought will go on.

Whether Simeone will oversee the project is yet to be definitively answered, but every time there have been doubts over the past decade and a half, he has always chosen to stay.

AFP (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)