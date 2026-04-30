Cristiano Ronaldo admitted the end of his career is approaching but stressed he still enjoys every game. The forward reflected on his journey, goals, and determination to win the league before hanging up his boots.

Cristiano Ronaldo has acknowledged that the end of his glittering career is drawing closer, but insisted he continues to enjoy every moment on the pitch. Speaking in a recent interview, the Portuguese star reflected on his journey, his goals, and his determination to finish on a high.

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The 41-year-old forward, who has played across generations, said he remains motivated by the joy of competing. “I keep playing not only for this generation, but also for the previous one and the one coming next. I enjoy it day by day, game by game, year by year, even as I get closer to the end of my career. That’s a fact,” Ronaldo explained.

Ronaldo’s Perspective On His Journey

Ronaldo described his career as “brilliant” and emphasized his desire to maintain that standard until the very end. “My career has been brilliant and I want to keep it that way. I still enjoy it, I keep scoring goals… but above all, it’s about winning. And we really want to win the league,” he said.

The forward’s comments underline his competitive spirit, which has defined his career from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and beyond. Despite his age, Ronaldo continues to deliver goals and remains a central figure in his team’s pursuit of silverware.

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While reflecting on his legacy, Ronaldo made clear that his focus is firmly on the present. He stressed that winning remains the ultimate priority, even as he acknowledges the reality of nearing retirement. His words resonated with fans who have followed his career for two decades, highlighting the balance between celebrating past achievements and striving for current success.

The Drive To Keep Competing

Ronaldo’s insistence on enjoying the game “day by day” reflects his approach to longevity in football. His ability to adapt, maintain fitness, and continue scoring has kept him relevant in a sport where careers often fade quickly.

The interview also showcased his awareness of the expectations placed on him. By mentioning different generations, Ronaldo positioned himself as a bridge between eras, a player whose influence extends beyond statistics. His continued presence on the pitch is not only about personal milestones but also about inspiring teammates and supporters.