Spain's Eugenio Chacarra fired a six-under 65 to grab a two-shot lead at the Open d'Italia. Chacarra is 17-under, while former leader Joaquin Niemann and England's Matt Wallace share second place on 15-under heading into the final round.

Chacarra Seizes Lead at Open d'Italia

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra moved within one round of claiming his second DP World Tour title of the season after firing a six-under 65 to seize a two-shot lead following the third round of the 83rd Open d'Italia at Circolo Golf Torino on Saturday.

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Starting the day four shots behind the halfway leader, Joaquin Niemann, Chacarra, winner of the Indian Open last year and the KLM Open this year, produced another composed display in difficult afternoon conditions to climb to 17-under-par.

The Spaniard will head into the final round with momentum as he chases a second victory in three weeks. India's Yuvraj Singh Sandhu has earlier missed the cut.

Chacarra made a bright start with an opening birdie before adding another at the seventh. He gathered further momentum with two more birdies before the turn to reach the outward half in 32. Although a bogey at the 13th briefly interrupted his progress, the 26-year-old responded in impressive fashion with three more birdies coming home to finish with the day's joint-best score among the contenders.

'I Did a Great Job Staying Patient'

The Spaniard, currently sixth in the Race to Dubai Rankings, credited his patience and disciplined approach for another strong performance. "It wasn't playing easy," Chacarra said. "The wind was changing a lot and the heat made the course challenging. I think I did a great job staying patient like I have all week, playing my game and controlling what I can control."

Rather than worrying about those around him, Chacarra said his focus remains firmly on his own performance despite the quality of players chasing him. "I have enough with myself that if I need to focus on what Joaquin or the other guys are doing, I'd go crazy," he said. "There are a lot of great players behind me and on this course people can go really low. I just need to keep controlling what I can control and hopefully I'll have a chance down the stretch."

Niemann Slips as Wallace Holds Firm

Niemann, who held the overnight lead, slipped into a share of second after an even-par 71 left him at 15-under alongside England's Matt Wallace. The Chilean appeared set to strengthen his position after collecting five birdies and just one bogey on the front nine. However, three successive bogeys after the turn dramatically tightened the leaderboard before another dropped shot at the 15th further dented his challenge. A birdie at the 17th was immediately cancelled by a closing bogey as he surrendered the outright lead.

Wallace remained firmly in contention after backing up Friday's course record-equalling 62 with a four-under 67. The Englishman mixed six birdies with two bogeys to join Niemann in second place, ensuring Sunday's final group will feature three players separated by only two shots.

The Chasing Pack

Germany's Nicolai von Dellinghausen and Spain's Angel Ayora shared fourth place on 13-under, while South Africa's Dylan Frittelli occupied sixth at 12-under. Denmark's Jeff Winther, who matched Wallace's course record earlier in the day, and Scotland's Richie Ramsay were tied seventh at 11-under, six shots off the lead but still within striking distance if conditions become favourable.

Final Round Schedule Adjusted

Tournament officials have adjusted Sunday's format and tee times because of forecast afternoon thunderstorms, with the leading trio of Chacarra, Niemann and Wallace set to battle it out in the final group for the Italian Open title. (ANI)