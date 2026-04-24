Carlos Alcaraz confirms he will miss the French Open due to a serious wrist injury, leaving fans heartbroken as the reigning champion opts for recovery over risking his long-term career.

Tennis fans around the world were dealt a major blow on Friday after Carlos Alcaraz confirmed he will not defend his title at the French Open this year, opting instead to focus on recovering from a troubling wrist injury.

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The 22-year-old, who has dominated clay in recent seasons, made the announcement via social media, ending days of uncertainty around his participation.

"After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the evolution to decide when we will return to the court. It's a complicated moment for me, but I'm sure we'll come out stronger from here," Alcaraz said in a social media post.

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A Painful Decision for a Champion

For fans, this isn’t just another withdrawal — it’s the absence of a two-time defending champion at the peak of his powers. Alcaraz has been one of the defining forces on clay, and his presence at Roland Garros was expected to be one of the tournament’s biggest draws.

But behind the scenes, the injury has clearly weighed heavily.

Just days earlier, Alcaraz had hinted that he might take this difficult route rather than risk long-term damage.

"I'd rather come back a little later but in great shape than come back early, rushing around, and unwell."

Injury Worse Than Expected

The problem began during the lead-up to the clay season, when Alcaraz was forced to pull out of the Barcelona tournament after feeling his wrist “give out on a return.” What initially seemed like a manageable issue soon escalated.

He later admitted the injury was “a more serious injury than any of us expected,” forcing him to also withdraw from the Madrid Open and ultimately rule himself out of Paris.

For a player known for his explosive style and relentless intensity, the decision to step back underscores the severity of the situation.

Long-Term Vision Over Short-Term Glory

Alcaraz had earlier made it clear that this decision is about protecting his future, even if it means missing out on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

"God willing, I have a very long career ahead of me, many years, and pushing myself too hard at this Roland Garros could seriously harm me in future tournaments."

"Things happen in the professional world. You have to accept them," he said. "I need to recover really well if I don't want it to affect me later on."

It’s a mature call from a young player — but one that comes at a cost.

A Season of Highs Interrupted

Before the injury setback, Alcaraz was in formidable form. He had strung together 17 consecutive wins on clay, carrying momentum from last season where he lifted titles in Rome and Paris.

However, his recent loss to Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final saw him surrender the world number one ranking — a rare stumble in an otherwise dominant run.

Now, the focus shifts entirely to recovery.

A French Open Without Its King

Alcaraz’s absence leaves a massive void at the French Open. For fans, it’s not just about missing a top contender — it’s about losing a player who brought energy, flair, and unpredictability to every match.

The clay courts of Paris will feel different this year. Quieter, perhaps. Less electric.

And as the tournament approaches, one thing is certain — the heartbreak isn’t just Alcaraz’s. It belongs to millions who were waiting to watch him light up Roland Garros once again.

Here's a look at how Alcaraz fans reacted to his post:

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