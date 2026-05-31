PSG clinched their second consecutive UEFA Champions League title, defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties. The final ended 1-1 after extra time. Manager Luis Enrique called it a 'very tough match' where 'neither team deserved to win'.

Following his side's second successive UEFA Champions League title win, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique said that "neither team deserved to win the match" because of how tough and "suffering" filled the match was.

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PSG ended Arsenal's hopes of a historic double just days after their Premier League title win, beating them 4-3 on penalties at Budapest on Saturday after the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

'A very tough match, a lot of suffering'

Enrique pointed out the narrow margins in the match, watching as Arsenal defender Gabriel sent a decisive penalty over the bar. He said to reporters that while they deserved to win the UEFA Champions League if their season was analysed, neither of the teams deserved to win the match. "The penalty shootout? We did it the usual way to decide the penalty takers. They chose among themselves who was the freshest to take the penalty. I watched the shootout calmly. It was a very tough match, a lot of suffering. Neither team deserved to win this match. But if I analyse the season, we deserve to win our second Champions League," he said as quoted by Goal.com.

The title clash was different for both sides tactically as Arsenal dropped into a deep defensive block and tried to limit PSG's fluid, free-flowing attack. He admitted that breaking through the Gunners' defence was difficult during the first half, while he was happy with the improvements made in the second half. "We are in a dream. Very happy... We struggled to find space. We improved in the second half. It's difficult to overcome. We managed to get a draw. This back-to-back win was incredible. It is time to celebrate. It is time for a holiday. The players will now go with their national teams. We are going to enjoy this summer, clearly, as a staff," the PSG boss added.

How the dramatic final unfolded

PSG became only the second club to successfully defend the UEFA Champions League (UCL) title. The Premier League champions made a bright start and struck first, echoing their only previous Champions League final appearance two decades ago.

Marquinhos' attempted clearance ricocheted off Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard and fell into the path of Kai Havertz, who moved forward from near the halfway line before firing home from a tight angle to put Arsenal ahead.

PSG, however, found a way back in the second half. After Arsenal frustrated the defending champions for nearly an hour, their resistance was broken when Cristhian Mosquera fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the penalty area. Following a VAR review and a lengthy delay, Ousmane Dembele calmly converted from the penalty spot, sending goalkeeper David Raya the wrong way to restore parity.

Despite dominating possession throughout the contest, PSG were unable to find a winner before the end of extra time. According to Opta, Arsenal finished with just 26 per cent possession, the lowest recorded by a team in a Champions League final since data collection began in 2004.

The penalty shootout remained tense after Eberechi Eze missed from the spot, while Raya kept Arsenal's hopes alive with a save from Nuno Mendes. Lucas Beraldo successfully converted PSG's final penalty, leaving Gabriel needing to score to extend the shootout into sudden death. The Brazilian defender, however, sent his effort over the bar, sparking jubilant celebrations among PSG players and supporters.

PSG make Champions League history

With the triumph, PSG joined 15-time champions Real Madrid as the only clubs to retain the Champions League title since the competition was rebranded in 1992. Madrid achieved the feat by winning three consecutive titles between 2016 and 2018.

The final also marked the first Champions League title match to be decided by a penalty shootout since Real Madrid's victory over Atletico Madrid in 2016. Overall, PSG became the 10th club in European Cup history, dating back to 1955, to win consecutive continental titles.

Luis Enrique joins elite coaching club

The victory further enhanced the legacy of PSG head coach Luis Enrique. Having previously guided Barcelona to Champions League glory in the 2014-15 season, the Spaniard secured his third European Cup triumph as a coach. Luis Enrique joined an elite group of managers with three or more European Cup titles, alongside Carlo Ancelotti, who has won five; and Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane, and Pep Guardiola, who have each lifted the trophy three times. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)