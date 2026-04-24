Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer is on the verge of completing 4,000 runs in the IPL, needing just 61 more. He could achieve this milestone during the upcoming match against his former franchise, Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer is just 61 runs away from joining the 4,000-run club in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

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Iyer could achieve this milestone during his side's IPL match against his former franchise, Delhi Capitals (DC) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. In 139 IPL matches, he has made 3,939 runs at an average of 34.85, with a strike rate of 135.26, including 30 fifties and a best score of 97*.

Iyer's Performance this Season

So far this season, Iyer has scored 208 runs in five innings at an average of 52.00 and a strike rate of 182.45, with three fours and a best score of 69*.

A Look at Iyer's IPL Journey

For PBKS

For PBKS, Iyer has scored 812 runs in 23 matches and 22 innings at an average of 50.75 and a strike rate of 176.90, with nine fifties and a best score of 97*.

For Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Representing KKR from 2022-24, he made 752 runs in 29 matches and 28 innings at an average of 34.18 and a strike rate of just over 140, with five fifties. His best score was 85.

For Delhi Capitals (DC)

Iyer's most years as a player were spent with DC, where he is the fourth-highest run-getter of all time, with 2,375 runs in 87 matches and innings at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of almost 124, including 16 fifties. His best score with the franchise was 96*.

(ANI)