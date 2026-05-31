Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had a record-breaking IPL 2026, leading the Orange Cap race with 776 runs. Despite his team being eliminated, his claim to the coveted cap hinges on the IPL final, where Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are close contenders.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has arrived in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2026 final between the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, May 31.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Rajasthan Royals failed to qualify for the final after losing to GT in Qualifier 2, where Sooryavanshi played a blistering yet mature knock of 96 off 47 balls in Mullanpur. Earlier in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 15-year-old, who recently received an India A call-up, played a fiery knock of 97 off 29 balls, falling just three runs short of equalling Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century.

Though RR was knocked out of the tournament after Qualifier 2 defeat, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s performance throughout the season has been the most-talked-about narrative of the IPL 2026.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT a highly competitive contest, says Shukla

A Season to Remember for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The set-to-be-concluded IPL 2026 has been Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s breakout campaign, cementing his status as one of the most exciting young talents in world cricket. His aggressive batting and fearless strokeplay have earned him acclaim and recognition across the cricketing world.

The 15-year-old has shattered multiple records, including the most sixes in a single IPL season, fastest batter to 1000 IPL runs by balls, first player to cross 600 and 700 runs with a strike rate of 200 and above, first to 500 powerplay runs in a single season, first to 400 runs via sixes, and most runs via boundaries, setting a benchmark future generations of cricketers who aspire to redefine the boundaries of T20 batting.

His consistency in batting at a strike rate of 200 and above has been the rarest of the rare, fundamentally shifting the paradigm of how top-order batters approach the powerplay and middle overs. Sooryavanshi’s dominance in the powerplay has become a masterclass in aggressive intent, frequently neutralizing opposition opening bowlers before they could settle into a rhythm.

Scroll to load tweet…

In the last IPL season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s batting prowess became known to the cricketing world as he made a historic debut for the Rajasthan Royals. In his debut season, the young batting sensation amassed 252 runs, including a record-breaking 101-run knock against the Gujarat Titans, at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.56.

Sooryavanshi’s maiden IPL campaign was apparently a foundation for a record-breaking 2026 season that redefined individual dominance in T20 cricket.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Take Home the Orange Cap This Year?

At just the age of 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already achieved the pinnacle of individual performance in the Indian Premier League, establishing a legacy that will be talked about for years to come.

Sooryavanshi is at the top of the Orange Cap race, with 776 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30 in 15 matches. This has been the best season for any teenage player in the history of IPL, marking a historic achievement for the Rajasthan Royals sensation.

As Sooryavanshi leads the Orange Cap race, the young batting sensation faces a nail-biting wait during tonight's final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The two Gujarat Titans players, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, sit at the 2nd and 3rd positions with 722 and 710 runs, respectively, as they trail Sooryavanshi’s 776-run tally ahead of tonight’s title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gill requires 55 runs in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Sudharsan needs a monumental 67 runs to take the lead. Should both these players fall short of these targets, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will officially be crowned the winner of the Orange Cap, capping off his historic debut season.

Also Read: IPL Final: RCB's batting to face tough test vs GT's formidable bowling