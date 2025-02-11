‘Can I please pay you 2.5 lacs?’: Sanjay Manjrekar reveals how he escaped from financial scam on WhatsApp

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar almost fell prey to financial scam on WhatsApp, which has been targeting certain individuals with fraudulent  messages through impersonation tactics. 

Can I please pay you 2.5 lacs?: Sanjay Manjrekar reveals how he escaped from financial scam on WhatsApp HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 7:06 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed how he has managed to prevent from getting financially scammed on WhatsApp on Tuesday, February 11. The financial scam happening on WhatsApp is increasing day by day, with many victims falling prey to fraudsters who either impersonate known contacts or use deceptive tactics to lure people into transferring the money.  

In recent years, there have been numerous cases where the scammers often posed as friends, family members, or colleagues, requesting an urgent financial help through WhatsApp messages. The fraudster often trick the people by giving them a sense of urgency, pressuring them to transfer the money without even authenticating the sender’s identity. 

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: When 'beginner’ Babar Azam lauded Virat Kohli as a 'great batsman'

Sanjay Manjrekar almost fell prey to the financial scam on WhatsApp. The former India cricketer took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote that he received a message through WhatsApp urging him to pay INR 25,000, adding that the number was sent to send a screenshot after making the payment. However, he quickly realised that the request for money came from his acquaintance, whose number was hacked by the scamster. 

Manjrekar sarcastically asked the scamster if he could pay him INR 2.5 lakh instead and added that he didn’t receive any message thereafter. Thus, the former Indian batter cleverly managed to escape from the financial scam. 

“Got WhatsApp msg from an acquaintance asking for 25K. Knew his no was hacked. So replied, how do you want me to pay, Gpay ok? Promptly a no was sent asking me to send a screen shot after payment. I replied, can I please pay you 2.5 lacs? No more messages after that.” Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on X. 

Sanjay Manjrekar’s tweet here 

Sanjay Majrekar is part of Star Sports commentary panel for the ongoing ODI series against England. He was also one of the commentators for the T20I leg of the white-ball series against England. Manjrekar played for India in Tests and ODIs from 1987 to 1996, amassing 4037, including five centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 48.15 in 111 matches. 

Sanjay Majrekar was part of the Indian team that played at the 1992 and 1996 ODI World Cup. After being out of the Indian team, Majrekar continued to play first-class cricket for Mumbai and amassed 10252 runs, including 31 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 55.11 in 147 matches. After retirement from his professional career, Sanjay Manjrekar took up roles as commentator and analyst. 

How does a financial scam on WhatsApp take place? 

The financial scam on WhatsApp has been increasing day by day, with many victims falling prey to it. Scammers often try to gain access to a person’s WhatsApp number either through phishing or cloning their number. Thereafter, the fraudsters take advantage of it by impersonating and lure the victim to urgently send the money. 

Scammers often try to target innocent people who neither have knowledge nor have the habit of verifying the message before transferring the amount. The fraudsters tried to manipulate the WhatsApp users to share the OTP and then gain access to their WhatsApp to ask for money from the users’ contact list. 

Many people have lost their savings or money through financial scam on WhatsApp, making it crucial for the users to be vigilant, verify the users before transferring the money and refrain from sharing sensitive information online. 

Also read: IPL 2025: Nehal Wadhera eyes strong season with Punjab Kings, hopes for India call-up

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Nehal Wadhera eyes strong season with Punjab Kings, hopes for India call-up HRD

IPL 2025: Nehal Wadhera eyes strong season with Punjab Kings, hopes for India call-up

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: When beginner Babar Azam lauded Virat Kohli as a great batsman HRD

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: When 'beginner’ Babar Azam lauded Virat Kohli as a 'great batsman'

Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande in RR jersey featuring Shane Warnes name (WATCH) HRD

Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande in RR jersey featuring Shane Warne's name (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Arora relishes KKR reunion, aims to shine with improved skills snt

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Arora relishes KKR reunion, aims to shine with improved skills

Real Madrid star Rodrygo breaks his silence over Saudi Arabia move rumours; here's what he said HRD

Real Madrid star Rodrygo breaks his silence over Saudi Arabia move rumours; here's what he said

Recent Stories

Two soldiers killed in suspected IED blast during border patrol in Akhnoor sector in J&K: Army dmn

Two soldiers killed in suspected IED blast during border patrol in Akhnoor sector in J&K: Army

Kerala implements new working hour regulations to combat extreme heat, issues safety guidelines for public dmn

Kerala implements new working hour regulations to combat extreme heat, issues safety guidelines for public

Vertex Pharma Stock Flooded With Price-Target Hikes After Upbeat Q4 Revenue, 2025 Outlook: Retail Stays Bullish

Vertex Pharma Stock Flooded With Price-Target Hikes After Upbeat Q4 Revenue, 2025 Outlook: Retail Stays Bullish

It’s Raining Price Target Hikes For Rockwell Automation After Strong Q1 Earnings: Citi Expects 16% Upside From Current Levels

It’s Raining Price Target Hikes For Rockwell Automation After Strong Q1 Earnings: Citi Expects 16% Upside From Current Levels

Cyngn Stock Gains Momentum, Eyes Break Above $0.25: Retail Traders Saw It Coming

Cyngn Stock Gains Momentum, Eyes Break Above $0.25: Retail Traders Saw It Coming

Recent Videos

Kokilaben Ambani Visits Triveni Sangam for Mahakumbh in Prayagraj | Asianet Newsable

Kokilaben Ambani Visits Triveni Sangam for Mahakumbh in Prayagraj | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'People Who Take VVIP Treatment From Government, Spread Negativity': CM Yogi on Mahakumbh

'People Who Take VVIP Treatment From Government, Spread Negativity': CM Yogi on Mahakumbh

Video Icon
IND vs ENG: Team India Arrives in Ahmedabad for 3rd ODI Clash | Asianet Newsable

IND vs ENG: Team India Arrives in Ahmedabad for 3rd ODI Clash | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Thaipusam Festival 2025: Malaysia's Hindus Celebrate With Fervour

World Pulse | Thaipusam Festival 2025: Malaysia's Hindus Celebrate With Fervour

Video Icon
'AI is Writing the Code of Humanity': PM Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris, France

'AI is Writing the Code of Humanity': PM Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris, France

Video Icon