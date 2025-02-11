‘Can I please pay you 2.5 lacs?’: Sanjay Manjrekar reveals how he escaped from financial scam on WhatsApp

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar almost fell prey to financial scam on WhatsApp, which has been targeting certain individuals with fraudulent messages through impersonation tactics.

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed how he has managed to prevent from getting financially scammed on WhatsApp on Tuesday, February 11. The financial scam happening on WhatsApp is increasing day by day, with many victims falling prey to fraudsters who either impersonate known contacts or use deceptive tactics to lure people into transferring the money.

In recent years, there have been numerous cases where the scammers often posed as friends, family members, or colleagues, requesting an urgent financial help through WhatsApp messages. The fraudster often trick the people by giving them a sense of urgency, pressuring them to transfer the money without even authenticating the sender’s identity.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: When 'beginner’ Babar Azam lauded Virat Kohli as a 'great batsman'

Sanjay Manjrekar almost fell prey to the financial scam on WhatsApp. The former India cricketer took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote that he received a message through WhatsApp urging him to pay INR 25,000, adding that the number was sent to send a screenshot after making the payment. However, he quickly realised that the request for money came from his acquaintance, whose number was hacked by the scamster.

Manjrekar sarcastically asked the scamster if he could pay him INR 2.5 lakh instead and added that he didn’t receive any message thereafter. Thus, the former Indian batter cleverly managed to escape from the financial scam.

“Got WhatsApp msg from an acquaintance asking for 25K. Knew his no was hacked. So replied, how do you want me to pay, Gpay ok? Promptly a no was sent asking me to send a screen shot after payment. I replied, can I please pay you 2.5 lacs? No more messages after that.” Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on X.

Sanjay Manjrekar’s tweet here

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 11, 2025

Sanjay Majrekar is part of Star Sports commentary panel for the ongoing ODI series against England. He was also one of the commentators for the T20I leg of the white-ball series against England. Manjrekar played for India in Tests and ODIs from 1987 to 1996, amassing 4037, including five centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 48.15 in 111 matches.

Sanjay Majrekar was part of the Indian team that played at the 1992 and 1996 ODI World Cup. After being out of the Indian team, Majrekar continued to play first-class cricket for Mumbai and amassed 10252 runs, including 31 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 55.11 in 147 matches. After retirement from his professional career, Sanjay Manjrekar took up roles as commentator and analyst.

How does a financial scam on WhatsApp take place?

The financial scam on WhatsApp has been increasing day by day, with many victims falling prey to it. Scammers often try to gain access to a person’s WhatsApp number either through phishing or cloning their number. Thereafter, the fraudsters take advantage of it by impersonating and lure the victim to urgently send the money.

Scammers often try to target innocent people who neither have knowledge nor have the habit of verifying the message before transferring the amount. The fraudsters tried to manipulate the WhatsApp users to share the OTP and then gain access to their WhatsApp to ask for money from the users’ contact list.

Many people have lost their savings or money through financial scam on WhatsApp, making it crucial for the users to be vigilant, verify the users before transferring the money and refrain from sharing sensitive information online.

Also read: IPL 2025: Nehal Wadhera eyes strong season with Punjab Kings, hopes for India call-up

Latest Videos