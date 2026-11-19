Cameron Bancroft has released a detailed account of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, expressing relief after addressing the controversy. He supports Cricket Australia's new inquiry process regarding the team's awareness of the incident.

Cameron Bancroft Opens Up On Infamous 2018 Ball Tampering Scandal

Perth [Australia], November 19 (ANI): Australian batter Cameron Bancroft, who made fresh revelations about the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, popularly known as 'Sandpapergate', following Usman Khawaja's recent comments, said he feels relieved and happy after publicly addressing concerns he had been carrying for a long time in an explosive 4,000-word column. Bancroft also welcomed Cricket Australia's newly established process to address the matter, expressing his willingness to be part of the proceedings.

On Wednesday, Bancroft penned a 4,497-word column detailing his account of the scandal, reiterating claims made in former Australian batter Usman Khawaja's book that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball. “Obviously, yeah, I’ve been carrying a lot of this stuff for a long period of time,” Bancroft said after releasing his explosive 4000 word column as per 9News in Perth. “So I feel really freed and really happy to be able to do that. And obviously now there’s a process in place which Cricket Australia have put in (forum). Yeah, I look forward to being a part of that process," he added.

In his account, the 33-year-old acknowledged that David Warner had raised the idea of using sandpaper on the ball to help generate reverse swing during the second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth in 2018. The discussion reportedly took place during the tea break on Day 2, in the presence of bowling coach David Saker and then head coach Darren Lehmann. Bancroft also acknowledged that the complete truth about the events leading up to the infamous Cape Town Test in 2018 had not been disclosed earlier, admitting that he had never been entirely honest about what had happened. The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were reopened in former batter Khawaja's autobiography, in which he makes several claims about the scandal in South Africa. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then-captain Smith, then vice-captain Warner and Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town. (ANI)