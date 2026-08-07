The Confederation of African Football's executive committee has backed FIFA President Gianni Infantino after he apologised for errors in the proposed 'FIFA Forward Enterprise', a controversial plan to sell commercial rights which has now been rolled back.

The executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) extended its support to FIFA president Gianni Infantino as he battles to retain his post and has welcomed the update presented by him and secretary general Mattias Grafstrom on the 'FIFA Forward Enterprise' initiative, reported Goal.com.

FIFA Apologises for 'Forward Enterprise' Errors

In their official statement, CAF noted the content of the update, which acknowledged the errors that occurred during the creation of the proposed 'FIFA Forward Enterprise'. Both FIFA and Infantino have come under intense scrutiny since the announcement of the FFE, a proposed entity aimed at consolidating the sale of FIFA's commercial rights--including broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing--along with the operational delivery of its tournaments. Under the plan, FIFA intended to raise upto USD 4.2 billion by selling minority, non-controlling stakes in the FFE to external investors. After facing the wrath of UEFA, the Football Association and concerns from CONCACAF, FIFA rolled back the plan. Infantino and Grafstrom apologised for the errors and pledged that they would not be repeated, a review would be done and findings would be submitted to the FIFA Council during the next meeting.

CAF Endorses FIFA's Update

The statement from CAF said, "The CAF Executive Committee ("EXCO") unanimously endorses the "Joint Update" by the FIFA President and Secretary General on the FIFA Forward Enterprise and will continue to focus on making African Football amongst the best in the world and adhering to governance and transparency global best practices."

"CAF has taken note of the statements in the "Joint Update" that: "we acknowledge mistakes were made in the process of the proposed establishment of the FIFA Forward Enterprise ('FFE'). It was certainly not the intention for the FIFA Council and FIFA Member Associations to feel excluded from the process and it should have been handled differently. We sincerely apologise for these errors and commit to them not happening again. With this in mind, we will conduct a necessary review, and a report will be presented to the FIFA Council at its next scheduled meeting."

CAF President Reaffirms Commitment

The President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "CAF welcomes and endorses the "Joint Update" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom. CAF will continue to focus on making African Football amongst the best in the world and is reaffirming its commitment to adhering to global governance, transparency and auditing best practices."

"For us in Africa, adherence to governance, due process and transparency is crucial and non-negotiable, as this is the practice and conduct we expect from our governments, business and other institutions and organisations. This is also the conduct that is expected from CAF. We are committed to continue working together with FIFA, its Member Associations, other Football Confederations and stakeholders to safeguard and adhere to governance, due process, and transparency global best practices and to contribute to the development and growth of Football worldwide. CAF will also continue to focus on developing our boys and girls football players, coaches and trainers, the National Teams of our 54 Member Associations and the amateur and professional leagues on the African Continent."

Progress on African Football Development

"Good progress is being made in discussions with our current and new sponsors, partners and investors to ensure that CAF continues to be financially self-supporting and independent and that stadiums and other Football infrastructure is constructed and upgraded. Progress is also being made in the preparations for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations ("AFCON") Kenya Tanzania Uganda ("PAMOJA") and other CAF Competitions," the statement continued.

CAF Reconfirms Support for Infantino

The CAF EXCO also unanimously reconfirmed its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino and thanked him for his support for African Football over the years. President Infantino, the FIFA Secretary Grafstrom and the FIFA Administration were also thanked for organizing a very successful FIFA World Cup 2026. (ANI)