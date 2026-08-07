Real Madrid has officially announced a contract extension for their star forward, Vinicius Jr, securing him at the club until June 30, 2032. This move effectively ends speculation linking the Brazilian player to Premier League club Arsenal.

Real Madrid announced that their star player Vinicius Jr extended his deal with the Spanish giants till 2032, ending all the speculation about a move out of the club. The multi-time UEFA Champions League and La Liga champions issued a statement which has now ended all the speculation about a possible move to England, where the Brazilian was linked with Premier League champions Arsenal.

New Deal Details

In the statement, Real Madrid said, "Real Madrid CF and Vinicius Jr. have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who is now tied to the club until June 30, 2032." Vinicius Jr arrived at Real Madrid in July 2018, at the age of 18. In his eight seasons with the team, he has played 375 matches, scoring 128 goals and winning 14 titles: two Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, three La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey, and 3 Spanish Super Cups.

A Decorated Career

The young forward has also contributed immensely to all these aforementioned trophies, scoring in the last two Champions League finals that his team won in 2022 and 2024. His time with Real Madrid also earned him several individual honours, as he won the 'Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2024', was named 'Golden Ball of the Intercontinental Cup 2024', 'Best Player of the Champions League 2023-2024', 'Golden Ball of the Club World Cup 2022' and 'Best Young Player of the Champions League 2021-2022'. He has also been included in the FIFA World XI (2024), also twice in the FIFA FIFPro World11 (2023 and 2024) and on three occasions in the Champions League Team of the Season (2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024).

'One of The Most Important Players'

At the conclusion of the statement, Real Madrid termed the 26-year-old as "one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history". (ANI)