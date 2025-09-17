Benfica have dismissed head coach Bruno Lage following a series of poor results. Club president Rui Costa announced a new manager will be appointed soon, fueling intense speculation that José Mourinho is set to return to the club.

Benfica have parted ways with head coach Bruno Lage following a stunning home defeat to Qarabag and a disappointing draw against Santa Clara just days earlier. The dismissal was confirmed in the early hours of the morning, when club president Rui Costa addressed the media at a press conference that began at 1:20 a.m.

Costa revealed that an agreement had been reached with Lage to mutually rescind his contract, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure. The Benfica president added that a new manager would be in place before Saturday’s league fixture away to Aves, though he stopped short of naming who it would be.

Mourinho Rumours Intensify

Pressed directly on whether José Mourinho was set to return to the Estádio da Luz, Costa refused to confirm the swirling speculation but dropped a telling clue. “The profile of the next coach will have to be a winning coach,” he said.

Mourinho, who began his managerial career at Benfica in 2000 before going on to achieve worldwide success with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and others, has been heavily linked with the vacancy. Portuguese broadcaster CMTV went even further, claiming just minutes after Costa’s press conference that the deal for Mourinho’s return was already sealed.

Political Stakes Ahead of Elections

The drama comes at a politically charged moment for the club, with presidential elections looming in a month’s time. Rui Costa, currently trailing João Noronha Lopes in the polls, is under immense pressure. A sensational appointment like Mourinho could not only reinvigorate Benfica’s push for silverware but also transform Costa’s fortunes in the upcoming election, where his leadership has been criticized after the club managed to win the Primeira Liga title just once in his four years at the helm.

For Benfica, the next few days could define both their season and their presidency-with Mourinho’s possible return at the heart of it all.