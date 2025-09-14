Liverpool secured a last-minute win in the Premier League, while Mbappe shone for Real Madrid. Juventus edged Inter in a Serie A thriller, and Bayern Munich dominated in the Bundesliga.

The past week delivered thrilling moments across Europe’s top football leagues, with dramatic late goals, impressive individual performances, and surprising upsets shaping the early season storylines.

Premier League: Liverpool Keeps Perfect Start with Last-Minute Win, Arsenal Tops Table

Liverpool maintained their flawless start to the Premier League season with a dramatic late penalty from Mohamed Salah, securing a 1-0 victory over newly-promoted Burnley. The game had remained goalless until stoppage time when a handball by Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri gifted Salah a spot-kick, which he confidently converted to keep Liverpool unbeaten with four straight wins. Despite Liverpool’s win, Arsenal briefly reclaimed the top spot with a commanding 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest, powered by a brace from Martin Zubimendi. Chelsea struggled to find form, drawing 2-2 with Brentford after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer. Tottenham boosted their top-four credentials with a 3-0 demolition of 10-man West Ham, while Newcastle welcomed new signing Nick Woltemade, who scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Wolves. Bournemouth also climbed the table with a penalty win over Brighton, while Aston Villa and Sunderland had a goalless draw and a stalemate respectively.

La Liga: Mbappe’s Brilliance Lifts Real Madrid Amidst Red Card Drama

Real Madrid showcased resilience and star power with a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad despite playing an hour with ten men after defender Dean Huijsen was sent off. Kylian Mbappe was the standout performer, scoring the opener and assisting Arda Guler for the second goal, ensuring Madrid’s perfect start continues. Sociedad pulled one back from the penalty spot through Mikel Oyarzabal, but it wasn’t enough. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid recorded their first win of the season, beating Villarreal 2-0, signaling their return to form ahead of the Champions League. Champions Barcelona face a tough home test against Valencia in their next fixture.

Serie A: Juventus Edge Inter in Thrilling Derby to Keep Pace with Napoli

In Italy, Juventus secured a thrilling 4-3 win over Inter Milan thanks to a stoppage-time strike from teenage substitute Vasilije Adzic, maintaining their unbeaten streak and matching table leaders Napoli on points. Napoli impressed with a dominant 3-1 victory at Fiorentina, with summer signing Rasmus Hojlund continuing to shine. Inter, coached by Cristian Chivu, suffered their second straight defeat but remained hopeful as they prepare for the Champions League opener. Juventus coach Igor Tudor praised his team’s fighting spirit after the intense “Derby of Italy” battle.

Ligue 1: Toulouse Clinch Bonus-Point Victory Amidst Mixed Performances

French Top 14 rugby highlights included Toulouse notching a bonus-point win over Perpignan despite a performance the team described as below standards. Pau and Lyon also secured wins, moving to the top of the league standings. Toulon edged past Castres 16-12 in a tight contest, while Bayonne snatched a late victory over Montpellier. Notably, Clermont’s Rob Simmons made history as the first player to receive an orange card under new regulations.

Bundesliga: Harry Kane Sparks Bayern Munich’s Dominant Win

Bayern Munich kept up their perfect start in the Bundesliga with a commanding 5-0 win over Hamburg, powered by a brace from Harry Kane. Kane’s goals now total 93 in 101 Bayern appearances. Serge Gnabry and Alejandro Pavlovic also scored, showcasing Bayern’s attacking strength. The club prepares for their Champions League clash with Chelsea this week. Borussia Dortmund continued their fine form with a 2-0 win over ten-man Heidenheim, thanks to goals from Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier. Freiburg staged a late comeback to beat Stuttgart 3-1, and Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, and promoted Cologne also secured important results in the league.