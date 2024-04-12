BREAKING: Boxer MC Mary Kom steps down as chef-de-mission of India's Paris Olympics contingent

Renowned boxer MC Mary Kom announces her resignation from the role of chef-de-mission for India's contingent at the upcoming Paris Olympics, sparking speculation and discussions in the sports community.

M C Mary Kom, the renowned boxer and a prominent figure in Indian sports, on Friday announced her decision to step down as the chef-de-mission of India's contingent for the Paris Olympics 2024 , citing personal reasons.

Despite her immense dedication to the role and the responsibilities it entails, Mary Kom expressed regret at having to retract from her commitment, highlighting the difficult choice she faced.

"Embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, but I am left with no choice," the celebrated boxer said.

