Double Olympic medallist Blanka Vlasic, ambassador for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, highlighted sport's role in empowering women. She emphasised how it builds self-belief ahead of the race which will see over 9000 women participate.

Double Olympic medallist and International Event Ambassador for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2026, Blanka Vlasic, highlighted the role of sport in empowering women while addressing the media in Bengaluru ahead of the 18th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label race. According to a release, the 42-year-old Croatian and legendary high-jumper also reflected on her own journey with running, India's growing sporting ecosystem, and her message to participants ahead of race day.

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Empowering Women Through Sport

With 36,000 participants and more than 9000 women set to take part this Sunday, Vlasic spoke about the transformative impact of sport, particularly for women. Vlasic emphasised the role it plays in building confidence and self-belief. "Sport is an inseparable part of everyday life for me. It impacts not just your physical health, but also your mental health and overall self-confidence. For women especially, it's so important to have something that builds belief in yourself, when you achieve one goal, you realise that other goals are also possible. It's amazing to see more and more women in India taking up running," said Vlasic.

Running Post-Retirement

Speaking about her own transition post-retirement, Vlasic highlighted the simplicity and accessibility of running as a way to stay active. "After my career, I was looking for a way to stay active and healthy, and running was the easiest thing you just put on your shoes and go. It's simple, but very powerful. What makes running special is the feeling of doing it together, people from different backgrounds coming together with a shared goal. That sense of community is what makes it so enjoyable," added Vlasic.

India's Growing Sporting Ecosystem

Touching upon India's sporting ambitions and potentially hosting the Olympics in 2036, Vlasic highlighted the role of major events in inspiring future generations. "If a country hosts a major competition like the Olympics, it immediately raises interest among children and inspires them to take up sport. That kind of momentum can help develop future athletes. If India feels ready to bid, then why not go for it," she added.

On the broader Indian sports ecosystem, she further added, "From what I've heard and the conversations I've had here, the improvement in Indian athletics over the last 10 years has been quite massive. If I can help in any way, I'm always open to contributing."

'Pressure is a Privilege'

Sharing her message for participants ahead of race day, Vlasic emphasised the importance of embracing the experience. "There's a saying that pressure is a privilege. If you feel pressure, it means you've invested your time and energy into something you care about. So, embrace it, enjoy the emotions, enjoy the moment, and don't be too stressed about the result," she said. (ANI)