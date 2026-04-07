New Delhi will host the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia & Oceania Qualifiers. Known as the World Cup of women's tennis, the event will feature top teams, with India vying for a spot in the World Group on home soil from April 7-11.

New Delhi is set to host the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia & Oceania Group I Qualifiers from April 7 to 11, bringing together some of the top women's tennis teams from across the region.

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According to a release, often regarded as the World Cup of women's tennis, the tournament marks a significant moment for Indian tennis as the capital continues to emerge as a key destination for international events. India will enter the competition to secure a coveted spot in the World Group, a milestone the team will be keen to achieve on home soil.

Top 5 Players to Watch Out For in Billie Jean King Cup Asia & Oceania Group I Qualifiers

Ankita Raina (India)

India's most experienced singles player, Raina has been a consistent performer in Billie Jean King Cup ties and on the international circuit. Her composure and fighting spirit make her central to India's campaign.

Erin Routliffe (New Zealand)

A former World No. 1 in doubles and Grand Slam champion, Routliffe brings an elite pedigree. Her presence strengthens New Zealand significantly, especially in crucial doubles ties.

Janice Tjen (Indonesia)

One of the breakout stars of 2025, Tjen made headlines by winning the Chennai Open. Her rapid rise and strong baseline game make her a serious threat in singles.

Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia)

A seasoned doubles specialist with multiple WTA titles, Sutjiadi is known for her sharp net play and tactical awareness, making her a key asset in team formats.

Su-Jeong Jang (South Korea)

An experienced campaigner, Jang provides stability to the Korean lineup with her consistency and ability to grind through long matches under pressure.

Team Squads

India: Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaishnavi Adkar, Zeel Desai, Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale.

Indonesia: Janice Tjen, Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Anjali Kirana Junarto, Meydiana Laviola Reinnamah and Aldila Sutjiadi.

Korea: Sohyun Park, Eunhye Lee, Dayeon Back, BoYoung Jeong, Gaeul Jang.

Mongolia: Jargal Altansarnai, Khongorzul Aldarkhishig, Anu-Vjin Gantor, Oyungerel Khasbaatar.

New Zealand: Monique Barry, Valentina Ivanov, Aishi Das and Erin Routliffe.

Thailand: Patcharin Cheapchandej, Anchisa Chanta, Thasaporn Naklo, Peangtarn Plipuech and Kamonwan Yodpetch.

(ANI)