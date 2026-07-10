The 2026-27 Big Bash League season will begin in India, with Melbourne Renegades facing Perth Scorchers at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. This marks the first BBL game outside Australia, announced by the Prime Ministers of both nations.

Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) will kick off its 2026-27 season in India, with Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium set to host the opening match in December, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Friday. Albanese made the announcement alongside India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the final day of his three-day visit to Australia.

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Historic Clash in Chennai

Cricket Australia later revealed that Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will be the teams taking on each other in Chennai. The fixture will mark the first-ever BBL game played outside Australia and will officially kick off the BBL 16 season on December 12. The Melbourne Renegades will be the designated home side for the historic clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Australia-India Roadmap on Sport Cooperation

PM Albanese and PM Narendra Modi also unveiled the Roadmap on Sport Cooperation, aimed at strengthening sporting ties between Australia and India, according to a media release.

The initiative combines Australia's expertise in hosting major sporting events with India's growing ambitions in the sector, while opening new avenues for trade, tourism, and investment. It outlines key areas of collaboration, including capacity building, sports science and technology research, as well as industry and investment.

The Roadmap is expected to deepen cooperation in staging major international sporting events, with Australia preparing to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and India gearing up for the landmark centenary edition of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

PM Albanese on Strengthening Ties

Albanese said Australia and India share a deep passion for sport, and that the new Sports Roadmap will strengthen bilateral ties through collaboration in capability building, technology, and research, while also boosting trade, tourism, and investment between the two countries.

"Australia and India are united by our love and passion for sport. This sports roadmap will focus on practical priority areas such as capability building, technology and research to strengthen this cornerstone of our bilateral relationship. I am excited to expand cooperation with India on sport, which not only brings joy to Australians but boosts trade, tourism and investment," he said. (ANI)