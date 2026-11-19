Bengaluru Strikers have announced a refreshed 18-member squad for ISPL Season 4. Owner Hrithik Roshan expressed optimism as the team aims to compete for the championship title in Goa, running from December 6, 2026, to January 3, 2027.

Bengaluru Strikers Gear Up for ISPL Season 4 with Refreshed Squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bengaluru Strikers are gearing up for ISPL Season 4 with a refreshed 18-member squad following the player auction. The franchise has added depth across departments, with Yogesh Penkar and Sumeet Dhekale among its prominent acquisitions. The squad also features Gauresh Nagvekar, Firoz Nijamuddin Shaikh, Zaid Khan, Jignesh Patel and Mayur Waghmare, giving the team a mix of batting, bowling and all-round options. Having finished among the top five teams last season, Bengaluru Strikers will look to build on that performance and mount a stronger challenge for the title this time around.

Speaking about the team's preparations and his expectations from the upcoming season, Bengaluru Strikers' owner and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan said, as per a press release: "I am really excited about the new season and what this squad can achieve. We have got some exciting players coming in, and I think we have a good mix in the team. Everyone associated with Bengaluru Strikers is eager to get going, and I genuinely believe we have a strong chance of winning the title this time."

Speaking about the league's larger contribution to Indian cricket, Roshan added: "For me, one of the most exciting things about ISPL is the opportunity it gives to players who might otherwise not get a platform like this. There is so much talent in our country, and I believe a league like ISPL can help bring that talent to the forefront. I'm hopeful that we will see players from this league go on to achieve bigger things and contribute to Indian cricket at a much higher level."

With Goa set to provide the backdrop for the fourth season, ISPL will look to build on the growing enthusiasm around the league while giving emerging players another opportunity to showcase their talent. For Bengaluru Strikers, the ambition will be clear: make the most of the new season and go one step further in their pursuit of the title. Season 4 will be held from December 6, 2026, to January 3, 2027, at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, Goa. The league also enjoys the backing of an illustrious roster of celebrity franchise owners, including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suriya and Ram Charan, further strengthening its appeal and national reach. (ANI)