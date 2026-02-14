Bengaluru FC coach Renedy Singh and forward Ryan Williams addressed the media ahead of the ISL season, highlighting the team's hard work, focus on balance, and positive squad morale for their opening fixture against Sporting Club Delhi.

Bengaluru FC's head coach, Renedy Singh, shared his thoughts on the team's preparation ahead of their upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures, emphasizing hard work and a focused approach. Bengaluru FC addressed the media at its Season Opener Press Conference held on Saturday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, setting the tone for the club's upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, according to a release. The session focused on the club's strategic roadmap for the season, highlighting squad preparedness and overall objectives.

Renedy Singh and forward Ryan Williams spoke about the team's pre-season work, the mindset within the squad, and expectations heading into the opening fixture on 15 February against Sporting Club Delhi. The club emphasised its focus on consistency, defensive organisation, and a proactive attacking approach this season. Preparations over the past weeks have centred on fitness and strengthening on-field chemistry within the squad.

Coach Stresses Balance and Focus

Speaking about the team's build-up to the season and the approach going into the campaign, Head Coach Renedy Singh stressed the importance of balance and focus. Renedy Singh said the players have worked very hard over the past few weeks and are fully prepared for the challenge ahead. It's a 13-match season, "but our focus is on taking it one game at a time, starting from tomorrow". "Football is about maintaining the right balance - we want to attack with intent but also defend as a unit. The whole team will contribute in both phases, and that's what I expect from the players."

'A Real Sense of Excitement' in the Squad

Sharing his thoughts on the squad environment and the excitement around the opener, Ryan Williams highlighted the mood within the camp. Ryan Williams, Forward for Bengaluru FC said, "There's a real sense of excitement in the group. We've been waiting a long time to get back out there, especially in front of our fans, at home. The environment within the squad is very positive, and when you're happy and confident off the pitch, it reflects on the performances. Everyone is motivated and ready to give their best from the very first match."

The press conference also saw discussions around the importance of home support, key fixtures in the season, and the club's long-term competitive targets. (ANI)