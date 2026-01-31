Ben Cutting discusses his technical and mental recalibration for the low, skiddy wickets at the World Legends Pro T20 League. He praises the league's quality, fan engagement, and the excitement of playing alongside T20 legends like Raina and Watson.

Ben Cutting has built a global reputation as a big-match performer in T20 cricket, but even for a seasoned professional, adapting to new conditions remains a constant challenge, according to a release. Speaking after another tightly fought contest between Rajasthan Lions and Pune Panthers at the World Legends Pro T20 League, Cutting reflected on the mental adjustments required to succeed in unfamiliar environments and explained why the league has quickly stood out for both players and fans.

Adapting to Unfamiliar Conditions

For Cutting, the biggest shift has been technical and mental rather than tactical. Accustomed to faster, bouncier wickets in Australia, he admitted the low, skiddy nature of the surfaces here demanded immediate recalibration. "I took a few learnings from the first two games," he said. "I'm no longer giving myself room or giving away my stumps because the ball stays so low. That's a big change from what I'm used to, even compared to the last T10 tournament I played."

League's Quality and Star Appeal

Despite the challenging conditions, Cutting believes the quality of competition has been a defining feature of the league so far. From closely contested matches to familiar names still delivering moments of power and flair, the tournament has struck the right balance between intensity and entertainment. "It's all of the above," he said when asked what has stood out. "You just have to look around the stadium. Even after a low-scoring game, people stayed back. It was entertaining, and that's what you want."

The presence of established international stars continues to add to the league's appeal. Cutting pointed to the excitement of sharing the field with and competing against players who have defined eras of T20 cricket. "You see guys like Raina and Watson still walking out and hitting it over the ropes like they used to and still can. That's always exciting to play with and against."

A New Chapter in a Changing Role

For Cutting personally, the league represents something deeper than just competition. His career trajectory has changed significantly after multiple spinal surgeries forced him to stop bowling. Now operating purely as a batter, he sees this phase as a new chapter rather than a limitation. "I'm probably a little different from some of the other guys because I'm still playing around the world," he explained. "But my role has changed. This is me enjoying the game in a different capacity, and I'm still enjoying it as much as ever."

That enjoyment, Cutting believes, is central to the league's value. It allows experienced players to extend their competitive journeys while delivering high-intensity cricket that continues to engage fans. In doing so, it reinforces why formats like these remain vital to the modern game - competitive, entertaining, and driven by players who still have plenty to give. (ANI)