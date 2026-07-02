Youri Tielemans scored the latest goal in FIFA World Cup history, a 124th-minute penalty, to give Belgium a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Senegal after being 2-0 down, sending them to the Round of 16.

Youri Tielemans' winning penalty in the 124th minute and 44th second broke the previous timeline records for late game-winners, becoming the latest goal ever scored in FIFA World Cup history as Belgium produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in their Round of 32 clash on Wednesday (Local Time).

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The former Leicester City midfielder converted from the spot after a VAR review awarded Belgium a penalty for Lamine Camara's foul on Tielemans, sealing one of the tournament's most dramatic victories and rewriting the World Cup record books, according to Opta Analyst. Belgium also registered another historic first by becoming the team to recover from the latest two-goal deficit in regulation time in FIFA World Cup history. The Red Devils were trailing 2-0 as late as the 85th minute before launching their stunning fightback, the latest a side has been two or more goals behind in normal time and still avoided defeat at the World Cup.

Senegal's Strong Start

Senegal had looked in complete control for much of the contest. Habib Diarra opened the scoring after reacting quickest to Ismaila Sarr's effort that came back off the post following Sadio Mane's cross. Sarr then doubled the lead early in the second half after racing onto a long ball and calmly finishing past Thibaut Courtois. Sarr's strike was his fourth goal of the tournament, equalling Roger Milla's record for the most goals scored by an African player in a single FIFA World Cup.

The Red Devils' Fightback

Belgium's comeback began through substitute Romelu Lukaku, who finished from close range after Thomas Meunier's delivery. Tielemans then headed in Leandro Trossard's cross to force extra time before completing the turnaround with his record-breaking penalty. Trossard also strengthened his claim as the tournament's leading creator. His assist for the equaliser took him to 16 chances created at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, more than any other player in the competition.

Milestones and What's Next

Despite the defeat, Senegal also achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first African nation to score 10 goals in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup. Belgium's victory extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches and sent them into the Round of 16, where they will face the winners of the United States versus Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Senegal's memorable campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion.

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