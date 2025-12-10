Lionel Messi will visit India for the G.O.A.T Tour 2025, with events in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. Tickets available only via the official District app.

Football fans across India are buzzing with excitement as Lionel Messi, the Argentina legend, prepares to return to the country after nearly 14 years. The G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 promises much more than football, with a mix of concerts, celebrity appearances, charity events, and fan meet-and-greets across four major cities.

Messi himself expressed his excitement, saying it’s always an honour to play in a country with such passion for football, and he looks forward to meeting the new generation of Indian fans.

Dates and Cities: Where Messi Will Appear

Messi’s India tour is scheduled as follows:

Kolkata – December 13, 2025, at Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan)

Hyderabad – December 13, 2025, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Mumbai – December 14, 2025, at Wankhede Stadium

New Delhi – December 15, 2025, at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Fans in each city can expect unique experiences, blending football with music, culture, and celebrity interactions.

How to Buy Tickets Online

Tickets for Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour are available exclusively on the District app. Fans should note:

Purchase only through the official District website or mobile app.

Avoid resale websites or social media accounts not linked to District, as these tickets will not be honored at the gate.

Follow verified channels for announcements and updates.

Have your digital e-ticket (QR code) ready, as entry depends on a valid ticket.

Each city will have separate entry passes for different activities, so fans planning to attend multiple events must book accordingly.

Ticket Prices Across Venues

City Venue Price Range (INR) Kolkata Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ₹4,366 – ₹11,800 Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium ₹2,500 – ₹30,000 Mumbai Wankhede Stadium ₹8,260 – ₹25,960 New Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium ₹4,720 – ₹82,600

With Messi returning after more than a decade, the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 promises unforgettable moments for football fans and enthusiasts across India. From celebrity-packed events to interactive fan sessions, this is a chance to see one of the world’s greatest players up close.