Becky Lynch shocked fans at WWE Clash in Paris with a massive announcement following Seth Rollins’ victory.

Becky Lynch delivered one of the night’s most shocking moments at WWE Clash in Paris. After competing earlier on the card, the current Women’s Intercontinental Champion inserted herself into the main event, playing a decisive role in Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship defense against CM Punk.

Lynch interfered during the closing stages of the contest, striking Punk with a low blow that allowed Rollins to secure victory. The two celebrated the win inside the ring, even sharing a kiss before the show went off the air.

The stunning turn immediately fueled speculation about Lynch’s future role alongside Rollins and whether this was a one-time act of support or something more permanent. Hours later, Becky Lynch ended all uncertainty with a direct statement on social media. Posting a backstage photo with Rollins, she confirmed that she has officially joined The Vision, declaring that together, they “run this business.”

Her move now firmly ties her to WWE’s most dominant faction, setting up new storylines and possibilities. The announcement also adds a new plot to her reign as Women’s Intercontinental Champion, particularly with her ongoing commitments on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier in the evening, Becky Lynch had defended her championship against Nikki Bella. The match, while notable for its star power, did not meet expectations due to Bella’s visible ring rust. Still, it marked only a minor flaw on Lynch’s otherwise impressive title run, which has already included standout matches against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

With Becky Lynch now aligned with Seth Rollins and The Vision, the dynamic of WWE has shifted dramatically. Her status as a champion, coupled with her new allegiance, suggests that she will remain at the center of attention for the foreseeable future. Fans now await how WWE builds this new chapter for one of its biggest stars.