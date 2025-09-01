Image Credit : Getty

Heading into Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns had voiced support for Jey Uso, even promising to have his back. Commentary before the event teased that Reigns could play a role during Jey’s World Title opportunity later in the evening. This posed a serious risk for Seth Rollins, who was defending in a high-stakes Fatal-Four Way.

By taking Reigns out of the picture, The Vision ensured Rollins would not face interference. Their attack also sidelined Jey Uso, who was speared by Bron Breakker while trying to help his cousin. This cleared the path for Rollins to defend without unexpected Tribal Chief involvement.