3 Key Reasons Roman Reigns Suffered a Shocking Assault at WWE Clash in Paris
Roman Reigns was brutally attacked at WWE Clash in Paris. Here are the three major reasons behind it.
Protecting Seth Rollins’ Championship Defense
Heading into Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns had voiced support for Jey Uso, even promising to have his back. Commentary before the event teased that Reigns could play a role during Jey’s World Title opportunity later in the evening. This posed a serious risk for Seth Rollins, who was defending in a high-stakes Fatal-Four Way.
By taking Reigns out of the picture, The Vision ensured Rollins would not face interference. Their attack also sidelined Jey Uso, who was speared by Bron Breakker while trying to help his cousin. This cleared the path for Rollins to defend without unexpected Tribal Chief involvement.
Roman Reigns’ Hollywood Commitments
The magnitude of the attack allowed WWE to write Reigns off television for a while. He is set to portray Akuma in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter film, with shooting scheduled through most of September. The brutal beatdown at Clash in Paris provides a storyline reason for his absence.
While Reigns could theoretically make a cameo appearance, the injuries from the on-screen assault create a natural excuse for him to focus on his Hollywood project before returning.
Elevating The Vision as a Dominant Threat
The Vision walked out of Clash looking stronger than ever. Although Bronson Reed took the loss to Reigns earlier in the night, the post-match assault changed the narrative. Reed’s Tsunami, combined with Breakker’s destructive spear, left Reigns stretchered out of the arena.
This cemented the faction’s status as a legitimate force on RAW. It also reestablished Reed and Breakker as more than just Seth Rollins’ allies, but as rising stars capable of taking down even WWE’s most dominant figure.