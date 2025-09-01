Image Credit : Getty

The heartbreaking ending of the France PLE left CM Punk without the World Heavyweight Championship opportunity. As he walked up the ramp, Punk paused and acknowledged a fan sign that boldly read, “Bring Back AJ Lee.”

This small but powerful moment fueled speculation that Punk was indirectly signaling a bigger plan. For many fans, it felt like a deliberate tease about AJ Lee’s return to the spotlight.