5 Biggest Signs Hinting AJ Lee Could Be Returning To WWE Very Soon
Rumors are swirling about AJ Lee’s shocking WWE comeback. Here are the biggest hints sparking speculation.
Punk’s Subtle Confirmation
The heartbreaking ending of the France PLE left CM Punk without the World Heavyweight Championship opportunity. As he walked up the ramp, Punk paused and acknowledged a fan sign that boldly read, “Bring Back AJ Lee.”
This small but powerful moment fueled speculation that Punk was indirectly signaling a bigger plan. For many fans, it felt like a deliberate tease about AJ Lee’s return to the spotlight.
Becky Lynch Crossing The Line
Becky Lynch has added fuel to the already explosive rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Her interference not only cost Punk dearly but also gave her husband Seth Rollins, the current World Heavyweight Champion, an upper hand.
Punk’s unwillingness to strike a female competitor leaves him at a clear disadvantage. But AJ Lee might step in to balance the scales. A showdown between Becky and AJ would not only be personal but also set the stage for a shocking mixed tag team rivalry on RAW.
Positive Update On AJ Lee
According to Fightful Select, AJ Lee’s stance on returning to pro wrestling has seemingly shifted. While she previously showed little interest in a comeback, the report suggests the conversation has changed.
Backstage rumors now hint that WWE creative is more open to bringing her back, with confidence in her in-ring shape given her constant training alongside Punk. These updates provide one of the strongest indications yet that her return is closer than ever.
Seth Rollins Targeting Punk’s Family
The feud between Rollins and Punk has reached new levels of intensity, with Rollins now making it personal. During their Fatal Four-Way Match, Rollins taunted Punk, shouting that he hated him and his “stupid family,” directly bringing AJ Lee into the rivalry.
For many fans, this crossed a line that could spark AJ Lee’s re-entry into WWE as she looks to defend her family’s name against The Visionary’s insults.
Post-Show Panel Tease
After Clash in Paris, Big E added more fuel to the speculation during the post-show panel. While discussing Punk’s loss, Big E emphasized that Punk is married, an explicit reference many saw as directed at AJ Lee.
Having known both Punk and AJ personally, his comments came off as a deliberate hint rather than a casual remark. Fans believe this was WWE’s way of planting seeds for AJ’s comeback.