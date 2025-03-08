Barcelona's Camp Nou renovation: 10 pictures that prove iconic stadium's transformation is well underway

FC Barcelona provides updates on the progress of the new Spotify Camp Nou amid reports of delays, showcasing key construction milestones.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 6:35 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

FC Barcelona has reassured fans that construction of the new Spotify Camp Nou is progressing as planned, despite mounting concerns over potential delays. Recent reports from several media outlets suggested that the club's return to the iconic stadium might be postponed further, pushing back the expected opening.

article_image2

Image Credit: Barcelona/Instagram

The club shared several images on Friday showing the latest updates from the construction site, including the installation of 39,000 blue and maroon seats across the first and second tiers of the stadium.

article_image3

Image Credit: Barcelona/Instagram

Additionally, the pictures highlight significant progress in the preparatory works for the pitch, with the installation of advanced heating and cooling systems for the playing field already in place. These systems are designed to regulate the temperature and improve the health of the grass.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

The ongoing work on the stadium's drainage system, aeration, and the cooling system for the roots of the grass are also part of the efforts to ensure optimal conditions for both players and spectators. 

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

However, despite these updates, local media outlet Betevé reported that some Camp Nou service providers were informed that their usual operations will not resume until November 2025, leading to speculation about further delays in the opening.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

In response, Barcelona officials have denied these rumors, maintaining that the construction is still on track.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

However, the club acknowledged that the return date remains uncertain, with the completion of the stadium's third tier and roof scheduled for 2026.

article_image8

Image Credit: Getty Images

While the exterior accesses to the stadium have been completed, the club has confirmed that the roof will not be fully visible until summer 2026.

article_image9

Image Credit: Barcelona/Instagram

Despite the uncertainty, FC Barcelona has insisted that they still aim to play at least one match in the new Camp Nou by the end of the current season. However, this will depend on securing the necessary safety licenses, which may prove to be a challenging process.

article_image10

Image Credit: Getty Images

With the future of the stadium still in flux, fans eagerly await further updates from the club on when they can return to their beloved home ground.

